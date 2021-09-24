University of Bath to offer every fresher climate change training

clock • 2 min read
University of Bath to offer every fresher climate change training

In partnership with the Carbon Literacy Project, the university will offer students access to a climate course during their induction

The University of Bath has today announced the launch of a major new carbon literacy training programme, in partnership with the Carbon Literacy Project, that will be available to new and returning students during their induction to the University this month.

The scheme, which will be provided by Manchester Metropolitan University Carbon Literacy Toolkit for Universities, was first trialled last year with about 100 students and will teach students about carbon usage in everyday life and how to reduce emissions through their own actions and as part of organisations or systems.

The University is offering the scheme to the entire undergraduate intake of about 5,000 students and postgraduate students, who can then follow-up on the initial training with The Carbon Literacy Project, which offers everyone a day's worth of Carbon Literacy learning.

"We're delighted to roll this out to all our new students with the Carbon Literacy Project after it was so well received in last year's pilot," said Dr Steve Cayzer, climate action learning and teaching liaison at the University of Bath.

"The idea came from the belief that every student coming to Bath should have a level of Carbon Literacy and that we wanted to weave that into the student experience and give everyone the chance to get involved."

The initiative is part of the University's Climate Action Framework, which was developed by the student union and staff and has committed the institution to achieving absolute carbon neutrality by 2040 and providing every student with the opportunity to learn about climate change.

"We know that this is an issue that students care about passionately and is something that will have a bearing on the rest of their lives," said Cayzer. "By introducing Carbon Literacy right at the start of the University experience we begin to get people into that mindset and thinking straight away, as well as helping them develop knowledge and skills that will be valuable throughout their lives."

Additional training with The Carbon Literacy Project allows students to achieve a certificate, for a £10 fee, although the University has said they will offer subsidies for students on low incomes or from disadvantaged backgrounds. The further training covers climate change, carbon footprints, and how people can take action to curb emissions.

Emma Richards, project leader at The Carbon Literacy Project, said the charity was thrilled to be working with the University of Bath and "can't wait to see more universities follow their lead". "Carbon Literacy is a core competency in the workplace, much like health and safety, so by increasing access to Carbon Literacy whilst at university, students like those at Bath will be much better equipped for entering a zero-carbon workforce," she said.

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

'Climate Promise' Unilever ramps up supply chain decarbonisation efforts

Most firms in G20 countries failing to set science-based climate targets, research finds

Most read
01

'The energy sector was crying out for change': Octopus Energy's Greg Jackson on the future of energy

• 8 min read
02

BCG confirms new targets to accelerate progress towards net zero

• 3 min read
03

'Hostile and highly opportunistic': Good Energy rebuffs Ecotricity's latest takeover offer

• 3 min read
04

Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

• 5 min read
05

Sadiq Khan: All new London buses to be zero emissions

• 3 min read

More on Management

Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?
Climate change

Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

Industry Voice: Signify's Jonathan Weinert takes a look at the key role for lighting in combatting climate change

Jonathan Weinert, Signify
clock • 2 min read
Tesco
Supply chain

Tesco takes aim at supply chain and product emissions with strengthened net zero target

New climate goal will require retailer to slash emissions generated in the production and end use of its products, from agriculture to food waste

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
Mike Barry
Management

Net Zero Festival Spotlight: Mike Barry, consultant and former M&S sustainability director

VIDEO: Leading green economy figures offer their candid views on what net zero means to them ahead of the Net Zero Festival 2021

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read