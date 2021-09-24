BrewDog introduces reusable beer bottle with Loop

Brewdog is one of a growing range of products being offered in reusable packaging through Loop / Credit:Tesco
BrewDog has joined a trial of over 80 products with reusable packaging available in Tesco

Craft beer company BrewDog has today introduced returnable beer bottles in partnership with the packaging re-use service Loop. BrewDog's Punk IPA and Lost Lager are now available to be bought in one litre returnable bottles in dedicated Loop aisles in nine Tesco stores, following the launch of a partnership between the supermarket and Loop to trial reusable packaging in store.

Customers must pay a £1 deposit on the beer bottles, which is returned when bringing back the empty bottle to store, where it will be collected by Loop, cleaned and sent back to BrewDog to be refilled.

"Just like how we're turning craft beer on its head, Loop is doing the same for single-use packaging, and we couldn't be more excited to be on board this trial," said James Watt co-founder of BrewDog. "We're proud to be working with these sustainable heroes to deliver our classic brews to our fans, with all the freshness and none of the waste."

Earlier this month, Tesco announced a partnership with Loop to trial reusable packaging on a range of 88 products across 10 stores in the East of England. BrewDog is the only beer brand to date to take part in the trial, and joins companies such as Persil, Coca Cola, and Heinz in the scheme. All products in the trial are packaged in reusable packaging that is then returned to the store to be cleaned and refilled.

BrewDog announced earlier this year that it had become a carbon negative company, claiming that it removes twice as much carbon from the atmosphere than it emits. It also plans to start a reforestation programme in 2023 to continue carbon off-setting the emissions it cannot directly remove from its brewing process.

