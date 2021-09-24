Net Zero Festival Spotlight: Mike Barry, consultant and former M&S sustainability director

Mike Barry is a veteran of the UK's sustainable business movement, having played a steering role in the creation and implementation of Marks & Spencer's ground-breaking Plan A sustainability programme back in 2007.

During his time leading on M&S's sustainability efforts, Plan A evolved to become a change management programme and helped the firm achieve zero-waste-to-landfill status, switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity, and achieve carbon neutrality across its global estate of stores, offices and warehouses.

Barry also helped the retailer engage in some of the business world's leading sustainability forums and groups, including the World Economic Forum, the Consumer Goods Forum and Business in the Community.

With the Net Zero Festival less than a week away, Barry reflects on two decades working on businesss decarbonisation, how being a parent galvanises his work, and why he would invest $100m in regenerative agriculture.

Barry will be speaking during day one of the Net Zero Festival as part of a panel exploring how to build net zero supply chains.

