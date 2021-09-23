'Now is the time to raise our ambitions': 150 firms join call for net zero global shipping by 2050

Over 150 shipping industry leaders and organisations representing the maritime value chain have issued a joint call for governments around the world to set coordinates towards a net zero maritime sector by 2050.

Industry leaders such as A.P. Moller-Maersk, Citi, Mediterranean Shipping Company, and Hapag-Lloyd yesterday issued a joint Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonisation, which urges governments to work with the industry to deliver policies and investments to decarbonise the international shipping industry and its global supply chains.

The statement was announced yesterday at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, in a bid to push world leaders for enhanced ambition to decarbonis shipping in the run up to COP26 in November.

At present shipping accounts for around three per cent of total global greenhouse gas emissions, and the UN-affiliated International Maritime Organisation (IMO) - the global sector's governing body - has set a target to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in its emissions by 2050 in its 2018 GHG Strategy, which has been widely derided by green campaigners as insufficient.

The strategy is set to be revised in 2023, and the firms behind yesterday's Call to Action are demanding that governments adopt the revised strategy with a clear plan to achieve full decarbonisation by 2050.



The Call to Action - which has also been signed by firms such BP, Shell, Rio Tinto, BHP, Trafigura, the Panama Canal Authority, ENGIE, Daewoo, Olympic Shipping, Euronav and Lloyds Register, among others - further urges more directo intervention from national governments to accelerate the shift to et zero shipping. Demands include introducing industrial-scale zero emission shipping projects, setting domestic decarbonisation targets and offering incentives to meet them, and implementing policies aimed at making zero emissions shipping the default choice by 2030.

Moreover, they suggest market-based measures should be put into effect by 2025 that can support the commercial deployment of zero emission vessels and fuels in international shipping.

Jane Fraser, CEO of global investment bank Citi, a signatory of the Call to Action, said that strong public policy measures would support the work the industry is already doing to transition to net zero. "Now is the time to raise our ambitions and align shipping worldwide - a significant carrier of global trade - with the goals of the Paris Agreement," she said.

Some major shipping firms have already begun investing in the transition to net zero through efforts such as building zero emission vessels, developing low emission fuels and investing in port and bunkering infrastructure. In August, industry giant A.P. Moller - Maersk became the first major operator to order eight container ships that can run on green methanol, and struck a deal with Danish renewable energy firm European Energy to supply low carbon methanol to fuel its first 'carbon-neutral' vessel, which aims to set sail in 2023.

"We are investing significantly in the carbon neutral emissions technologies that are readily available," said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of fleet and strategic brands at Maersk, another signatory of the Call to Action. "To make such investments the default choice across our industry, we need a market-based measure to close the competitiveness gap between fossil and zero emission fuels of today and the carbon neutral fuels of tomorrow."

Responding to the demands from 150 firms in the maritime sector, a spokesperson from the IMO told BusinessGreen that the anticipated revision of the its GHG Strategy could potentialy include revised emissions targets. "The discussions on the revision of the IMO GHG strategy will take place at forthcoming meetings of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) and intersessional working group meetings, based on proposals by Member States," the IMO said in a statement. "This provides the Member States with the opportunity to review the current strategy and put forward proposals for new ambitions, for discussion at forthcoming IMO meetings."

The IMO said these meetings were scheduled for October, November and in 2022, while next week the IMO is set to host a three day Zero-and Low-Emission Innovation Forum with the UN Environment Programme focused on addressing the needs of developing countries in transitioning the maritime sector towards a net zero future.

The Call to Action underscores increasing demand for action to decarbonise the shipping sector, although clear routes to greener shipping - either through low carbon fuels or different forms of propulsion technology - are still in their relative infancy. Earlier this month, industry group the Sustainable Shipping Initiative raised concerns over the lifecycle impact of sustainable marine fuels, as it set out suggested criteria for companies to consider when choosing low-carbon fuels. In addition, the International Chamber of Shipping has proposed to the IMO that shipping companies pay a tax for each tonne of CO2 emitted from large ships that trade globally, in a bid to encourage less carbon intensive practices across the sector.