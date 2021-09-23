Study: Majority of UK industries currently on course to miss 2050 net zero targets

Most sectors of the UK economy are on course to miss their 2050 net zero targets, and far more government action is needed to set industry decarbonisation stategies, support consumer education and accelerate behaviour change, research today by insurance firm Zurich UK and the University of the West of England warns.

The study, which analysed 17 key UK sectors in relation to the scale of their net zero challenge, found only five industries - energy, public administration and defence, education, health, and the arts - are currently seeing their emissions fall, while emissions in another five - mining, manufacturing, ICT, financial services, scientific and technical - remain stable.

However, seven industries analysed in the report, including water and waste, construction, transport, real estate, retail, and agriculture and food, are actually increasing their emissions levels year on year at present, according to the research.

It identifies manufacturing, construction and transport as industries facing difficult carbon challenges and in need of stringent policies, although it acknowledges that some tasks are too great for one industry, such as standardised carbon accounting, which needs to properly reflect the whole life cycle of a product, it said.

As such, the report calls on policymakers to implement nationwide strategies and to coordinate measures across different industries which impact on other's emissions.

"The UK industrial sectors are highly interconnected and therefore it is important to adopt a joined-up and collaborative approach to net zero," said lead author of the report, Dr Laura de Vinto from the University of the West of England. "Solutions are available - we now must focus our efforts in implementing them, especially in light of the recent IPCC report which demands urgent and decisive change. The UK government will need to play a crucial role in driving this change at the required scale and pace, and in unlocking collaboration opportunities across industry sectors and at all levels of society."

The report also highlights some industry-specific challenges and suggests that, while industries can find solutions, government support is preferable to quicken the rate of progress. For example, the report suggests that stricter building standards and a nationwide retrofitting scheme could help the construction and real estate industries meet the challenge of decarbonising new and existing homes.

The study also estimates that the cost of decarbonisation will reach 1-2 per cent of GDP in 2050, and argues that such investment is affordable as cost projections do not take into account wider, secondary financial benefits of shifting to a low carbon economy.

The government is expected to unleash a host of net zero policy in the coming weeks ahead of COP26, including an overarching Net Zero Strategy, which businesses have been seeking in order to provide clarity and certainty over the UK's decarbonisation journey in the coming years.

Shaun Hicks, chief risk officer at Zurich UK, said a detailed net zero roadmap with sector-by-sector analysis and a timelines of decarbonisation was needed from the government in order to accelerate progress towards the country's 2050 goal. "Whilst the application of innovations such as hydrogen fuel and carbon capture have great potential in realising a green future, the government needs to provide further clarity to give businesses the time they need to prepare for the net zero transition," he said. "This study underlines that certain sectors are going to find it tough to decarbonise. Yet despite this, it's also clear that there are sustainable actions which every business and individual can do now to contribute to the progress we need to achieve net zero by 2050."