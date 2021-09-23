Royal Mail to trial micro electric vehicles

Micro Electric Vehicles will be trialled in five locations across the UK, including Edinburgh, Liverpool and London | Credit:Royal Mail
Micro Electric Vehicles will be trialled in five locations across the UK, including Edinburgh, Liverpool and London | Credit:Royal Mail

The size of golf buggies, the micro EVs will help postmen and women deliver letters and small parcels around busy residential areas

Royal Mail has announced plans to trial two Micro Electric Vehicle (MEVs) models for delivering letters and small parcels, as part of plans to further reduce its emissions.

Trials of the Paxster Cargo and Ligier Pulse 4 electric vehicles, both of which are the size of a golf buggy or quad bike and will feature traditional Royal Mail red livery, are to take place over six months in residential areas across Edinburgh, Crewe, Liverpool, Swindon, and London, the company announced this week.

With the UK's largest network of postmen and women who work primarily on their feet, Royal Mail already boasts the lowest CO2 equivalent emissions per parcel than other major delivery company in the UK, according to the company. But the trials aim to assess whether giving two postal workers an MEV each is a lower carbon alternative to sharing one van. It will also explore if the approach makes it easier to complete deliveries via busy routes.

"It's really exciting to see these micro electric vehicles making their way into our daily deliveries," said Simon Thompson, CEO at Royal Mail. "At Royal Mail we're committed to keep on reducing our environmental impact and we intend to leave no stone unturned in trialling new technologies and new ways of delivering to help us do that. As our fantastic posties make most deliveries on-foot, this already means we have the lowest reported CO2e per parcel of major UK delivery companies. From drones to electric vehicles, fuel efficient tyres to bio-CNG trucks, we'll keep on innovating to reduce our environmental impact even further."

The MEV models are designed to help postal workers manage increasing numbers of parcels, with a load size that fits more than the average daily round's worth of letters and small parcels, according to Royal Mail. The models will be rolled out more widely depending on the success of the trial

The trials are part of Royal Mail's plans to include more zero or low emissions vehicles across its operations. Earlier in the year, the company announced plans to introduce 3,000 new electric vans to its fleet and launched an all-electric fleet at its Delivery Office in Bristol East, among other measures, such as, introducing 29 low emission biofuel gas trucks in May.

The news is the latest in a series of green fleet announcements in recent months, which just this week saw taxi operator Addison Lee unveil plans to electrify its entire fleet of 4,000 vehicles by 2023.

