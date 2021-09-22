British Fashion Council: Halve consumer demand for new clothes to build greener industry

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has has urged major retailers and the government to work together to encourage shoppers to halve their annual purchases of new new clothes, arguing that shifting towards a more circular fashion system could create hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the UK.

Although many retailers are still reeling from the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, helping the fashion industry shift towards more sustainable business models such as pre-owned, rented or repaired outfits could cut down on waste and carbon emissions, while also opening up fresh market opportunities for operators, the BFC said.

The environmental and climate impacts of fashion have increasingly fallen under the spotlight in recent years, with the industry estimated to account for around five per cent of global emissions, in addition to using 98 million tonnes of non-renewable resources each year.

But if shoppers limited themselves to buying just 12 new items of clothing per year it could play a major role in helping to build a more circular fashion industry, according to the BFC. However, it said larger brands needed to proactively work together more closely with the government in order to drive both industry and consumer behaviour change.

The calls come in a new report today by the BFC which maps out a framework for building a circular economy in the UK fashion industry, with an emphasis on firstly reducing consumer demand for new clothing by around 50 per cent in order to open up the market for pre-owned, rented, and repaired outfits.

It also calls for better more sustainable design of clothing in order to enhance recycling and reuse of garments, and improved sorting methods and materials recovery, and calls on the government to implement an extended producer responsibility scheme for the sector in order to hold manufacturers more accountable for the clothing they produce.

The report also includes findings from several surveys carried out by the BFC between January and August 2021 which took in thousands of consumers' views and suggests shoppers are increasingly shifting towards more sustainable consumption habits. While over half (54 per cent) of respondents said environmental concerns did not influence their shopping habits, the survey also found 63 per cent said they frequently buy pre-owned items, 58 per cent said they repaired clothing at home, and 37 per cent said they were already using rental services.

Caroline Rush, CEO of the BFC, said the UK had "all the ingredients needed to create a blueprint for a circular fashion economy that will deliver significant environmental, commercial and societal benefits".

"The mammoth job at hand to put this into action can be supercharged through a Sustainable Fashion Programme that sees, industry, government and stakeholders all come to the table to play their part beyond their focus of each individual business," she explained. "We have an opportunity to create this target state quicker and in doing so creating jobs and skills benefiting the UK as a whole."