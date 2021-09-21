BCG confirms new targets to accelerate progress towards net zero

One year on from the announcement of its net zero target, global consultancy giant Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has today confirmed that it has strengthened its interim emissions goals for 2025, pledging to cut its emissions intensity in half by 2025.

Providing an update on progress against its goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2030, the company today confirmed the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) had approved its new targets for 2025 as being in line with a 1.5C warming trajectory.

BCG said it has also begun integrating more CO2 removal solutions into its carbon credit portfolio, including new partnerships to secure its first supply of more permanent, engineered credits to remove the emissions it is unable to avoid.

And it reiterated plans to build on the services it provides client to support their decarbonisation efforts through its expanded Center for Climate & Sustainability and new BCG Green Ventures arm.

In addition, the update confirms the company has strengthened a number of its emissions goals for specific parts of its business.

For example, BCG said that having set a target last year to reduce business travel emissions by 30 per cent per full time employee by 2025 against 2018 levels it had realised that its expected headcount growth over the coming years "would eventually make it insufficient". As such, it today announced that it has increased its business travel emissions target to a 48.5 per cent reduction per full time employee by 2025.

"We expect to accomplish this target largely through planned changes to our travel norms, set by our teams around the world," BCG said. "We'll reach the remaining reductions by supporting the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for BCG flights."

Similarly, the company said it had stepped up its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions targets covering energy and electricity use to a 92 per cent reduction per FTE by 2025 against a 2018 baseline. "These targets, which when combined will halve our emissions intensity across all three scopes by 2025, have been validated by the SBTi as aligned with the 1.5C goal and place BCG's commitments among the most ambitious in our industry," the company said. "We are committed to lead on this crucial topic."

BCG's update said the more ambitious targets had been enabled by lessons from the global pandemic on the increased role of remote working and the creation of "a global network of change agents - made up of managing directors and partners across every region - who have created emissions reduction plans appropriate for each geographic and business context".

It added that the growing momentum behind the emerging Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) sector had also increased confidence the new travel-based emissions goals could be met.

The announcement makes BCG the third major corporate this week to strengthen its climate goals, after both communications giant BT and ratings agency yesterday confirmed they had pulled forward their net zero target dates.

