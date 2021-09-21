The Climate Pledge: 5.4 per cent of global emissions now covered by a net zero by 2040 commitment

More than 200 companies and organisations have now signed up to The Climate Pledge, the corporate decarbonisation initiative which asks that companies commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2040.

That is according to the latest update from the organisations behind the scheme, Amazon and non-profit Global Optimism, who yesterday revealed the names of 86 companies that have recently signed up to the climate-focused business coalition.

The partners said that 5.4 per cent of global emissions are now covered by The Climate Pledge, calculating that signatories have committed to collectively mitigate 1.98 billion metric tonnes of carbon emissions by 2040, against a 2020 baseline.

Fashion firms Asos and Selfridges, telecommunications giant BT Group, consumer goods multinational Procter & Gamble, coffee brand Nespresso, and software company Salesforce are among the latest companies to join the corporate decarbonisation initiative, which asks firms to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, implement decarbonisation strategies aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement, and compensate for any remaining emissions by 2040 with offsets that are "additional, quantifiable, real, permanent and socially beneficial".

Property developer Landsec, management consulting firms Deloitte and Accenture, tech product manufacturers Logitech and HP, and insurance firm Aviva are also among the latest wave of new signatories.

Welcoming the new additions, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said companies had a responsibility to work together to curb global temperature rises.

"I believe that now, more than ever, companies like Amazon have an obligation to lead the fight for our planet," he said. "But, solving this challenge cannot be accomplished by one company; it requires all of us to act together, and it's one of the reasons we're so excited to announce that more than 200 businesses have joined us in signing The Climate Pledge—a commitment to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early."

Two years after the scheme was launched, the Climate Pledge now boasts a membership that collectively generates more than $1.8tr in global annual revenues and currently has more than seven million employees operating across 26 industries, according to the update.

Christiana Figueres, founding partner of Global Optimism and former UN climate chief, said the latest report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) - published last month - had underscored the need for greater urgency in tackling the climate crisis.

"The recent report released by the IPCC is the starkest warning yet that the systems supporting human life are reaching tipping points and that the window of time to act decisively is narrowing," she said. "This wakeup call from science must be faced with courage and conviction."

As such, Figueres applauded the new raft of signatories to the group. "In this light, it's encouraging that 86 more companies - some of the largest household names in the world - are now joining The Climate Pledge, committing to accelerate their actions to tackle climate change in a timely fashion, and playing their part in building a low-carbon economy," she said.

Amazon and Global Optimism stressed that many of the new Pledge signatories were already making "significant progress" to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts. While Procter & Gamble has reduced its absolute emissions across its global operations by 52 per cent since 2010, Salesforce recently embedded climate commitments into all its contracts with suppliers, they said.

David S Taylor, CEO of the Procter & Gamble Company, said the firm was now looking forward to working with other organisations to tackle global decarbonisation challenges.

"Addressing climate change effectively requires collaboration across industries and credible science-based actions," he said. "P&G has made significant progress over the past decade, and we know we must do more. The task ahead is urgent, difficult, and much bigger than any single company can solve alone. P&G is proud to join The Climate Pledge as we work together to preserve our shared home for generations to come."

Tarlor's comments were echoed by Suzanne BiDianca, Salesforce's chief impact officer. "We are in a climate crisis," she said. "Salesforce believes that business is the greatest platform for change, and we consider the environment a key stakeholder. That's why Salesforce is proud to join The Climate Pledge to accelerate and scale business climate action to drive meaningful change. Every company has an important role in the fight to save our planet."

