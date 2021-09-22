Addison Lee revs up plans for fully electric fleet by 2023

Addison Lee has invested £160 million into transitioning to an electric fleet over the next two years | Credit:Addison Lee

Addison Lee has announced plans for a £160m investment to switch its 4,000 vehicle fleet to electric models, with the switch to get underway from this November.

London's largest private transport provider said it is set to add 200 electric vehicles (EVs) to its fleet every month from November, putting it on track to complete a full transition to electric cars by 2023.

Volkswagen is provide its ID.4 electric SUVs to Addison Lee, in what is thought to be the largest single order of EVs from the private hire industry to date.

"As the transport provider of choice for many businesses and passengers, we know that we play a critical role in London's transport network," said Liam Griffin, CEO of Addison Lee. "Over the years, we have invested in our vehicles and technology to ensure we do all we can to make London a greener place. We are now going even further, by partnering with Volkswagen to invest in a rapid transition to electric. In doing so, we can help more businesses reduce their carbon footprint and give passengers greater access to green, safe and premium transport options as life gets back to normal.''

Addison Lee also announced a Future of Mobility Fund, which will invest £3.5m to help its drivers access charging infrastructure, in addition to contributing to a carbon offsetting fund for non-electric vehicles during the transition, and other environmental projects around London.

Griffin said Addison Lee will work with London and national policy makers to develop the support available for fleets switching to electric models and share data to help improve London's rapid charging network. "We know that there is strong appetite from passengers, businesses and drivers for electrification, but there is still more to do to ensure that the right infrastructure is in place to overcome the unique challenges around transitioning fleets," he said.

The news comes as the UK strives to accelerate the decarbonisation of its transport networks following the publication of the government's Transport Decarbonisation Plan in July. The plan includes plans to end the sale of new diesel run heavy goods vehicles by 2040, £582m in grants for plug-in cars, vans, taxis and motorcycles, and the rollout of 4,000 new zero emissions buses, as well as the flagship commitment to end the sale of new internal combustion engine cars and vans from 2030.

The government is also expected to publish an EV infrastructure strategy before the end of the year that would lay out its plans to support the transition to EVs, including aims to have 6,000 high powered charge points across motorways and major A roads in England.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said welcomed the latest business commitment to switch to an all-electric fleet. "As we continue working tirelessly to decarbonise our transport network, I am thrilled to see Addison Lee lead the way through pledging to electrify their fleet by 2023.

"This Government has committed to reach net zero by 2050. With more than 500,000 electric vehicles now on our roads and nearly 25,000 public charge points, we're at the beginning of an electric vehicle revolution which will help create communities free from pollution as well as supporting thousands of jobs in the supply chain over the coming decades."

Volkswagen UK's head of fleet Nick O'Neill similarly hailed the new strategy as evidence of the growing maturity of the EV market. "We have a strong and positive relationship with Addison Lee," he said. "Over 1,000 vehicles have been provided in recent years and we understand the high demands the company places upon all the cars in its fleet.

"That Addison Lee has chosen the ID.4 as its initial route to large scale electrification is a huge vote of confidence in this exceptional new car, the support available via Volkswagen UK, and the quality of our brand."