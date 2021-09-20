Moody's announces revised 2040 net zero target

Moody's announces revised 2040 net zero target

New date brings global rating agency's decarbonisation goals forward by a decade

Moody's will aim to hit net zero emissions a decade earlier than previously planned, the company announced today.

The credit ratings agency and risk management group said it will work to reduce emissions across its operations and value chain to net zero by 2040, aligning its commitment with its published Decarbonisation Plan.

As part of its route to net zero, the firm will halve Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from its operations by 2030. It has also pledged a 15 per cent reduction in Scope 3 value chain emissions from fuel and energy-related activities, business travel, and employee commuting by 2025.

In addition, the company said 60 per cent of its suppliers by spend would have science-based targets in place by 2025, covering emissions from purchased goods and services and capital goods.

"The global economy is fundamentally realigning due to climate risk, and the transformation will affect us all," said Rob Fauber, president and chief executive officer of Moody's Corporation. "Given the urgency of the need to adapt, we are accelerating Moody's net-zero target, and continue to embed climate risk and sustainability into everything we do."

The news comes just a month after Moody's announced it was set to acquire climate and natural disaster risk modelling provider RMS in a $2bn deal with the Daily Mail General Trust (DMGT).  

RMS operates more than 400 climate and natural disaster risk models covering 120 countries serving the global property and casualty (P&C) insurance and reinsurance industries.

The acquisition, which is expected to be finalised this autumn subject to standard conditions, will expand Moody's insurance data and analytics business to nearly $500m in revenue and bolster its ability to address what the company describes as "the next generation of risk assessment".

