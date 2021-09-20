'Green Claims Code': Why the competition watchdog is giving business a deadline to clean up greenwash

Firms have until the New Year to ensure their green claims meet standards set out in a new Green Claims Code, watchdog confirms
Businesses' green claims are likely to face much tighter scrutiny from next year, as the UK's competition watchdog gears up to launch a major cross-sector review of whether firms are overstating their...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial