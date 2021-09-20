BT dials forward net zero goals to 2030

Communications giant BT Group is set to slash its carbon emissions sooner than planned, as part of an updated set of net zero targets.

The tech giant today announced it is aiming to hit net zero emissions for its own operational emissions - known as Scope 1 and 2 - by 2030 for its own operational emissions, a full 15 years earlier than its previous target of 2045. At the same time it has pulled forward its target date for achieving net zero emissions across its Scope 3 value chain to 2040, covering both emissions from its suppliers and customers.

The company had previously said it would cut the emissions intensity of its business by 87 per cent by the end of March 2031.

"As the world looks to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, we must remember that the global climate emergency hasn't gone away," said Andy Wales, chief digital impact and sustainability officer at BT Group. "BT is committed to climate action and today's announcement will see us not just deliver on our public commitments to date but exceed them."

BT said that since 2016 it has reduced the carbon emissions intensity of its operations by 57 per cent and its supply chain emissions by 19 per cent. Last year, it also confirmed it had completed the switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity worldwide, while pledging to transition the majority of its 33,000 strong commercial fleet to zero carbon emissions vehicles by 2030.

In order to help meet the new net zero target, BT will press ahead with plans to retire so-called 'legacy' networks such as the 3G mobile network by 2023 and the public switched telephone network (PSTN) by the end of 2025. Residual emissions will be covered by high quality carbon offsets, it added.

The announcement came as the firm launched The BT Big Sofa Summit campaign "to get the UK talking about the environment" and demonstrate how small lifestyle changes and smart tech can aid the fight against climate change.

BT's recent Smarter Living Challenge found that households could save up to £938 and up to 1.7 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) per year when supported to reduce their emissions.

"Getting our own 'BT' house in order isn't enough though," said Wales. "We must broaden the conversation around climate change by getting households up and down the country talking about it and helping them understand what they can do to help. That's why I'd encourage all of our customers, colleagues and communities to get involved, by holding their own Sofa Summit, looking at the small, sustainable changes they can make."

In related news, the UN backed Race to Zero campaign today revealed 40 per cent of global tech firms have signed up to its campaign, which calls on businesses, regions, cities, universities, and investors to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. The announcement coincides with the start of London Tech Week and New York Climate Week, as businesses around the world look to beef up their decarbonisation strategies ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this November.

