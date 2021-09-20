'A huge step forward': Rolls Royce all-electric airplane completes 15-minute maiden flight

Rolls Royce's 'Spirit of Innovation' aircraft, which took to the skies on 14 September | Credit: Rolls Royce

An electric aircraft currently being developed by Rolls Royce with a view to breaking speed records has successfully completed its maiden flight above Wiltshire, the engineering giant announced last week.

The zero emission 'Spirit of Innovation' aircraft took to the skies for roughly 15 minutes on Wednesday, having taken off from the Ministry of Defence's Boscombe Down airfield, Rolls Royce said.

The engineering giant is hoping to break a new world speed record for electric flight later this year with the aircraft, which it said has the "most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for an aircraft".

The current record for electric flight stands at 210 miles per hour, but Rolls Royce is hoping to surpass 300mph later this year with the zero emission plane, which has a 400kW electric powertrain.

The engineering giant touted the Spirit of Innovation's first flight as a milestone for the decarbonisation of aviation, noting that the pioneering plane was piloting technologies required to scale up the embryonic zero emission air taxi market.

Rolls Royce CEO Warren East said it was a "great achievement" for both Rolls Royce and the Accelerating the Electrification of Flight (ACCEL) technology research programme, a Rolls Royce-led initiative that is backed by the UK's Aerospace Technology Institute, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and Innovate UK.

"We are focused on producing the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonise transport across air, land and sea, and capture the economic opportunity of the transition to net zero," East said. "This is not only about breaking a world record; the advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this programme has exciting applications for the urban air mobility market and can help make ‘jet zero' a reality."

Rolls Royce said it plans to use the technology that comes out of the ACCEL programme to advance the decarbonisation of both commuter aircraft and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), noting that batteries required for air taxis were "very similar" to those in the Spirit of Innovation aircraft.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the maiden voyage of the Spirit of Innovation marked a major milestone in the journey towards zero emission aviation and would help position the UK as a leader in the nascent market.

"The first flight of Rolls-Royce's revolutionary Spirit of Innovation aircraft signals a huge step forward in the global transition to cleaner forms of flight," he said. "This achievement, and the records we hope will follow, shows the UK remains right at the forefront of aerospace innovation."

Rolls Royce said it would now begin an "intense flight-testing phase" where it would collect performance data on the aircraft's electric power and propulsion system.

In related news, British Airways late last week revealed that one of its planes flying from London to Glasgow had used a fuel mix made from 35 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) combined with traditional jet fuel, in a bid to underscore the feasibility of using waste-based biofuels for aviation.

The partners behind the scheme - which include air traffic control service NATS, Heathrow, Glasgow Airport, Airbus, and BP - described the demonstrator flight as "carbon neutral" noting that all emissions produced by the cross-country journey had been offset.

The companies claim the flight delivered a 62 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions reduction compared to a flight taken on a similar journey 11 years ago, thanks to advances in engine design, flight operations, fuel efficiency, and the use of sustainable aviation fuel and offsets.

Of these emissions reductions, 34 per cent came from more efficient aircraft and operations, 28 per cent from use of SAF, and 38 per cent of use of "high quality, verified" carbon offsets, they added.

The flight in question took off from Heathrow around 10:30 last Tuesday, touching down before midday in Glasgow, according to the partners.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps congratulated Rolls Royce and British Airways on their recent achievements, touting them as important milestones in the UK's journey towards net zero emissions.

"Incredible news from British Airways on their first flight using sustainable aviation fuel from London to Glasgow - ready for flights to COP26 this year," he wrote. "Projects like this & Rolls Royce's electric plane support our decarbonisation goals & create green jobs in the UK".

Earlier this month, British Airways announced it would be offsetting London to Glasgow flights over the period of the COP26 conference with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) purchased from BP.

However, the proposals drew fire from some environmental campaigners who maintain domestic flights should be curtailed in favour of expanded rail services.