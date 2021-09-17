'Go for growth': CBI urges Treasury to leverage autumn spending review to drive net zero

Britain's largest business group has urged the government to use the upcoming spending review to unlock a "wall of investment" that can drive the UK's net zero transition and level up regional inequalities.

Sharing documents it submitted to the Treasury, the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) today warned the UK runs the risk of missing its net zero target and falling back into "old patterns of tax rises and austerity, chronic underinvestment [and] regional inequality" if the government fails to "go for growth" at the upcoming Budget.

Among key asks set out by the group are for the government to reform business rates to exempt spending on green improvements from the tax and set out a long-term package of funding for energy efficiency and heat.

It also called on the government to "develop and invest" in the decarbonisation pathways required to reach net zero across transport, and embed investment, net zero, and innovation as priorities in the core remits of all regulators.

The CBI stressed there was a "wall of money" waiting to be invested, citing ONS figures which estimate that corporate cash reserves stand at £900m in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it noted that the government needed to act now to encourage private sector players to invest in clean technologies and projects in the UK over other markets.

"We're in a global race for investment in green technologies, innovation, and skills," said the CBI's chief economist Rain Newton-Smith.

"When we look back on this decade, it's crucial we see a government that took decisive action and unlocked investment," she added. "A government that went for growth and made big bets for the UK getting ahead of the international competition. A government that resisted the easy, play-it-safe option, and showed the ambition needed to target the big wins."

The CBI's submission to the Treasury warns that a failure to unlock the necessary investments in support of the net zero transition could see the UK move from "global front runner, to last in the race" when it came to climate action.

The document argues the scale of the UK's climate ambition is not yet matched by the necessary levels of financial support, noting that other countries have allocated a higher percentage of GDP to green investment. "While business welcomed the government's commitment to £12bn worth of investment as part of the UK's 10 Point Plan, this falls shorts of our competitors and the realities of the challenge ahead," it states. "The government must look to further use its power of catalytic public investment and be a market maker to ensure the UK remains a global leader and ambassador in the race to net zero."

Other demands set out by the CBI today are for the government to set out a strategic approach for how the post-pandemic tax system will help deliver the UK's net zero goals, and for the introduction of a new targeted 'green' investment-focused capital allowance mechanisms that would incentivise businesses to reduce their emissions.

Businesses purchasing zero emission vehicles, or making any green capital investments, should have their capital allowances increased to 120 per cent of the investment's value, it added.

The government should also update the structures and buildings allowance to incentivise sustainable construction in a bid to reduce the emissions of the building sector, the CBI said.

The CBI has also called for the government to focus on delivering a flexible apprenticeship system, turning the apprenticeship levy into a lifelong learning levy, and urged Ministers to deliver on their commit to invest £22bn in direct domestic research and development (R&D) funding by the 2024-2025 tax year.

"Decisions made this Autumn at the budget and comprehensive spending review will define the UK's trajectory for the decade ahead," Newton-Smith said. "They bring an opportunity to generate higher investment and growth with lower carbon emissions, and provide UK leadership in new markets."

A spokesperson from the Treasury said: "We've backed businesses throughout the pandemic through our £400bn Plan for Jobs - and it's working, with GDP recovering quickly, unemployment falling and the number of people on payrolls back up to pre-pandemic levels. We're also unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history, and £650bn to be invested in infrastructure which will support 425,000 jobs over the next four years. On top of this our new freeports and the innovative UK infrastructure bank will help attract and harness private investment as well as fund new projects."