Shell to build 'Europe's biggest' biofuels plant for aviation and road transport

Shell's proposed Energy and Chemical Park in Rotterdam, Netherlands | Credit: Shell
Shell's proposed Energy and Chemical Park in Rotterdam, Netherlands | Credit: Shell

Rotterdam facility earmarked to begin producing renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel from waste sources from 2024

Shell is pressing ahead with plans to build a major new biofuels production facility in the Netherlands capable of producing 820,000 tonnes-a-year of aviation fuels and renewable diesel made from waste, after today confirming it has taken its final investment decision to proceed with the project.

Once built, the Rotterdam facility will be among the biggest in Europe to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel made from waste, according to the oil and gas giant.

Shell claimed the development - dubbed the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park - would be capable of producing enough renewable diesel to avoid 2.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions a year, equivalent to taking more than one million cars off Europe's roads.

Biofuel production at the facility is earmarked to begin in 2024, using waste materials such as used cooking oil, waste animal fat, and other industrial and agricultural residual products to produce renewable diesel, it said.

With governments and industry increasingly seeking ways to decarbonise flights, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced from waste materials could make up more than half of the Rotterdam's proposed 820,000-tonnes-a-year capacity, according to Shell, with renewable diesel accounting for the remainder.

The facility is also expected to use CCS technology to capture carbon emissions from the manufacturing process and store them in an empty gas field beneath the North Sea, via the company's Porthos project, Shell explained. A final investment decision for Porthos is expected next year.

Shell's downstream director, Huibert Vigeveno, said the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park - formerly known as the Pernis Refinery - marked a key step in transitioning the Rotterdam oil and gas refinery site towards a greener future.

"Today's announcement is a key part of the transformation of one of our major refineries into an energy and chemicals park, which will supply customers with the low-carbon products they want and need," he said.

As part of its Powering Progress strategy, Shell plans to transform its 14 oil and refineries into five energy and chemicals parks. The Rotterdam site is the second announced by Shell announced, following the launch in July of the Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland, in Germany. 

The company aims to reduce its production of traditional fossil fuels by 55 per cent by 2030, shifting instead towards providing more low-carbon fuels such as biofuels for road transport and aviation, as well as hydrogen.

It follows the landmark Dutch court decision earlier this year which ruled that Shell existing climate targets - including its overarching aim to become a net zero business by 2050 - were not strong enough to support the ambitions of the Paris Agreement. The Court ordered the company to slash its CO2 emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, from a 2019 baseline. Shell is appealing against the ruling.

Shell said the biofuels produced at Rotterdam site would help the Netherlands and the rest of Europe to meet emissions reduction targets, in addition to supporting the company's own climate goals. 

Marjan van Loon, president director of Shell Netherlands BV, said the Rotterdam facility would help ensure the long-term competitiveness of the site while also creating new job opportunities.

"Shell has been on the road to a lower-carbon future for some time," he said. "This investment is an important step as we transform the Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam from a traditional refinery into a sustainable energy park. The project will mean hundreds of millions of dollars of investment each year during construction, it will create hundreds of jobs, and help to maintain the facility's competitiveness for years to come."

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

