E-commerce giant ASOS has today published the next stage of its Fashion with Integrity programme, setting out its 2030 targets for limiting the retailer's environmental impact in support of its ultimate goal of achieving net zero emissions across its full value chain by the end of the decade.

At the heart of its sustainability strategy, ASOS has set four goals under two overarching pillars, Planet and People. Under the People pillar, the retailer said it aims to deliver net zero emissions and enable more circular flows of materials, specifically pledging to achieve carbon neutrality in its direct operations by 2025, ahead of achieving net zero across its full value chain in 2030, and ensure 100 per cent of ASOS own-brand products are made from recycled or sustainable materials by 2030.

Under its People pillar, ASOS said it was working to become more transparent and diverse, committing to publishing a new human rights strategy and annual progress updates from 2023, while also aiming for 50 per cent female representation and over 15 per cent ethnic minority representation at leadership levels by 2030.

"The responsibility for a sustainable future lies with all of us and businesses must lead the way," said Nick Beighton CEO of ASOS. "We will make sure we deliver products and brands that allow our customers to shop ethically and responsibly, safe in the knowledge that they are reducing their impact on the planet and contributing to a fairer world. We undertake the next step of our FWI journey confident that what we are doing is right for the planet, right for our people, right for our customers and will underpin our ambitious growth plans."

In addition the company said it would be working with third-party brands that retail via the site, and aims for two-thirds of the external brands it works with to have set climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative by 2025, in addition to asking partners to sign up to ASOS's ethical trade policy by 2025.

"We cannot do this alone," Beighton said. "As we've seen throughout the last decade, collaboration and engagement with other brands, civil society organisations and government is critical to driving lasting change. We will work closely with our brand partners and our suppliers, and we will forge new relationships and partnerships to drive progress and build new solutions to enable the achievement of our FWI 2030 goals."

ASOS's Fashion with Integrity programme was first launched in 2010 and has since seen the company reduce its operational carbon emissions per order by 45 per cent in the four years between 2016 and 2020, switch to using 80 per cent recycled material in mailing and garment bags, launch a Circular Collection boasting 'zero waste' designs, and undertake a labour standards audit, dubbed Fast Forward. This year, the brand also partnered with DPD to help consumers donate used clothing to charity via DPD collection.

The fresh targets from ASOS come in the same week as rival fashion retailer Primark unveiled a new sustainability strategy, pledging to halve its carbon footprint to introduce more "durable" clothing that will last longer and prevent clothing going to waste.