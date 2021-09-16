Green unicorn: Gigafactory developer Britishvolt valued at $1bn

clock • 3 min read
Credit: BritishVolt
Image:

Credit: BritishVolt

Latest investment round reportedly secures unicorn status for pioneering battery developer

Gigafactory developer Britishvolt has been valued at more than $1bn in its latest funding round, according to reports this morning.

The FT reported that the high profile company raised approximately $70m in series B financing from investors including mining company Glencore, Carbon Transition (a Euronext-listed fund that backs green businesses and technology), as well as UK engineer NG Bailey.

According to the paper, the latest cash injection values the company at over $1bn, making it the latest clean tech outfit to secure 'unicorn' status.

The fundraising is another significant step forward for the company, which was founded in 2019 by Orral Nadjari, a former investment banker.

Peter Rolton, Britishvolt's CEO said: "This is another prime example of Britishvolt going above and beyond on its mission to
decarbonise society. We will set a new C02 footprint tracability tool that will redefine industry standards. Producing some of the greenest batteries on the planet isn't just about tracking the raw materials supply chain, it's also about making sure the facilities we build, the energy we are supplied, in fact everything we do, is as sustainable and ethically delivered as possible."

In recent weeks work has begun on the firm's flagship £2.6bn Gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, which is set to become one of the UK's first major battery manufacturing facilities. The three-phase development - each providing 10GWh of capacity - will ultimately allow Britishvolt to produce around 300,000 battery packs per year from 2027 onwards in order to serve growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

The Blyth plant is being built on the site of a decommissioned coal-fired power station and the development is expected to bring around 3,000 direct jobs to the region and another 5,000 or more in the associated supply chains, according to Britishvolt.

Mining giant Glencore - the world's biggest producer of cobalt - acquired a stake in Britishvolt in August, with the two firms announcing a long-term partnership for the supply of "responsibly-sourced" cobalt to support the manufacture of lithium-ion battery cells at the Northumberland site.

Announcing the partnership, Orral Nadjari stated: "We believe that to be a true pioneer in the battery cell manufacturing industry, Britishvolt must lead by example and ensure that its supply chains are as ethical, low carbon and sustainable as is possible."

Battery manufacturing is considered an increasingly-important strategic industry for the UK's decarbonisation plans. Britishvolt's backers hope the new plant in Blyth will help further catalyse the development of an electric car manufacturing industry in the UK, which should in turn make it easier for the government to hit its carbon reduction targets.

With the UK set to ban sales of new internal combustion engine vehicles from 2030, the car industry is under pressure to establish the infrastructure and supply chains, including battery suppliers, that will allow it to produce EVs at scale and bring down the upfront cost of the technology.

As such a number of developers are pursuing plans for new gigafactories. For example, in July proposals to create a new 'gigafactory' for EV batteries at Coventry Airport took a major step forward with the venture's joint partners, Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport Ltd, submitting a planning application for the project.

Earlier in the summer, meanwhile, Nissan revealed it was part of a group that is planning to build a £1bn gigafactory as part of its EV36Zero electric vehicle hub in the North East.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Facebook sets aim to become 'water positive' by 2030

Crypto firm Mode targets net zero digital currency operations before 2030

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Chain reaction: How business can drive positive climate impact at little to no extra cost

• 4 min read
03

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read
04

'Biggest ever': Ministers earmark £265m for next round of clean power auctions

• 5 min read
05

'Hypocrisy': Why top banks are getting slammed for working with Cambo oil field operators

• 5 min read

More on Transport

Credit: Centrica
Management

'Upskilling is crucial': Prime Minister hails launch of new Centrica green apprenticeships programme

Centrica's new apprenticeship scheme aims to create 3,500 new roles over the coming decade

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read
Ovo
Transport

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

Government plans to introduce legislation this year that mandates all new-builds with car parking space feature plug-ins

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Shapps app: New government-backed app to help drivers make switch to EVs
Automotive

Shapps app: New government-backed app to help drivers make switch to EVs

World EV Day sparks a flurry of announcements highlighting how the transition to zero emission motoring is gathering pace

James Murray
James Murray
clock • 5 min read