Green unicorn: Gigafactory developer Britishvolt valued at $1bn

Gigafactory developer Britishvolt has been valued at more than $1bn in its latest funding round, according to reports this morning.

The FT reported that the high profile company raised approximately $70m in series B financing from investors including mining company Glencore, Carbon Transition (a Euronext-listed fund that backs green businesses and technology), as well as UK engineer NG Bailey.

According to the paper, the latest cash injection values the company at over $1bn, making it the latest clean tech outfit to secure 'unicorn' status.

The fundraising is another significant step forward for the company, which was founded in 2019 by Orral Nadjari, a former investment banker.

Peter Rolton, Britishvolt's CEO said: "This is another prime example of Britishvolt going above and beyond on its mission to

decarbonise society. We will set a new C02 footprint tracability tool that will redefine industry standards. Producing some of the greenest batteries on the planet isn't just about tracking the raw materials supply chain, it's also about making sure the facilities we build, the energy we are supplied, in fact everything we do, is as sustainable and ethically delivered as possible."

In recent weeks work has begun on the firm's flagship £2.6bn Gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, which is set to become one of the UK's first major battery manufacturing facilities. The three-phase development - each providing 10GWh of capacity - will ultimately allow Britishvolt to produce around 300,000 battery packs per year from 2027 onwards in order to serve growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

The Blyth plant is being built on the site of a decommissioned coal-fired power station and the development is expected to bring around 3,000 direct jobs to the region and another 5,000 or more in the associated supply chains, according to Britishvolt.

Mining giant Glencore - the world's biggest producer of cobalt - acquired a stake in Britishvolt in August, with the two firms announcing a long-term partnership for the supply of "responsibly-sourced" cobalt to support the manufacture of lithium-ion battery cells at the Northumberland site.

Announcing the partnership, Orral Nadjari stated: "We believe that to be a true pioneer in the battery cell manufacturing industry, Britishvolt must lead by example and ensure that its supply chains are as ethical, low carbon and sustainable as is possible."

Battery manufacturing is considered an increasingly-important strategic industry for the UK's decarbonisation plans. Britishvolt's backers hope the new plant in Blyth will help further catalyse the development of an electric car manufacturing industry in the UK, which should in turn make it easier for the government to hit its carbon reduction targets.

With the UK set to ban sales of new internal combustion engine vehicles from 2030, the car industry is under pressure to establish the infrastructure and supply chains, including battery suppliers, that will allow it to produce EVs at scale and bring down the upfront cost of the technology.

As such a number of developers are pursuing plans for new gigafactories. For example, in July proposals to create a new 'gigafactory' for EV batteries at Coventry Airport took a major step forward with the venture's joint partners, Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport Ltd, submitting a planning application for the project.

Earlier in the summer, meanwhile, Nissan revealed it was part of a group that is planning to build a £1bn gigafactory as part of its EV36Zero electric vehicle hub in the North East.