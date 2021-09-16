The Bank of England is itself targeting net zero across its operations by 2050

The Bank of England has today come under mounting pressure to set out how it plans to meet the new green mandate bestowed on it by the Treasury earlier this year.

More than 50 MPs and peers from across Britain's political parties have written to the central bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, calling for tougher regulations on "fossil finance" and more active support for the green economy.

The open letter, published this morning, warns that climate change and biodiversity loss are already jeopardising the Bank's ability to meet its core objectives of maintaining monetary and financial stability.

Despite net zero targets being officially embedded into the remit of the central bank's monetary and financial policy committees earlier this year, the Bank of England continues to oversee a financial sector that funds environmentally destructive projects, under-prices climate-related risk, and delivers insufficient capital to green investments, the letter warns.

Green MP Caroline Lucas, one of the 43 MPs to have signed the letter, called on the bank to now "step up its ambition" and bring the UK's financial system in line with its climate goals.

UK banks are continuing to "drive the climate emergency", she warned, pointing to figures which calculate the nation's five biggest lenders poured £227bn into fossil fuels between 2016 and 2020.

"Finance has been identified as a COP26 priority by the UK, so we need to get our own house in order," she said. "That starts with the Bank of England setting out clear rules to penalise fossil fuel lending and encourage the essential investment in sustainable infrastructure and green jobs."

Research published earlier this year highlighted that the UK's banks and asset managers financed more carbon emissions in 2019 than the carbon footprint of all but nine countries in the world. Meanwhile, the Bank of England's climate-risk disclosures reveal its asset purchases are currently aligned with 3C of warming - more than double the target the UK is committed to reaching under the Paris Agreement.

Today's appeal, which also been endorsed by former Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, and life peer and pensions expert Baroness Altmann, urges the Bank of England to tap a variety of policy tools to "unleash green investment" and make it more difficult for banks to lend to fossil fuel companies.

Among the tools at its disposal to support the development of a net zero emission economy are measures to adjust lending schemes to provide cheaper credit to commercial banks investing in sustainable projects or moves to partner with the new UK Infrastructure Bank to provide additional capital to projects that enable a fair and green transition, according to the letter.

The missive also urges Bailey to take rapid action to align financial regulations with the Paris Agreement, noting that the high risks of fossil fuel lending were yet to be reflected in that nation's financial rulebook.

The central bank has faced intense criticism in the wake of the coronavirus crisis from campaigners, economists, and green business leaders over the loans and financial support it has handed to struggling high carbon industries.

Rachel Oliver, head of campaigns at Positive Money, one of a number of campaign groups to have also signed the letter, said the Bank of England's fossil fuel lending policies were setting the UK's economy on a reckless pathway."To keep global warming within 1.5 degrees, all investment in new fossil fuel projects must end this year," she said. "Yet the Bank of England continues to let banks flood our economy with risky lending to dirty energy. Unless the Bank of England sets finance on a new path, we will keep heading towards environmental breakdown and risk a new financial crash.

"We hope the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey takes this letter as impetus to rapidly accelerate efforts to green the financial system, starting with rules to make it much harder for banks to lend to fossil fuels," she added.

A spokesperson from the Bank of England declined to comment on the letter. However, in a climate-related financial disclosure report published this summer the Bank confirmed its intention to "green" its corporate bond holdings, by using its balance sheet to incentivise companies to support the net zero transition. It also said it was providing advice to the UK government on the issuance of the country's first green gilts, a process that is set to kick off next week.

The letter is published just days after environmental lawyers slammed a host of leading banks, including HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Barclays, for providing financial and advisory services to the firms behind the controversial Cambo oil field, a drilling project near the Shetland Islands that would lock in oil production in the UK for the decades to come and be among the first projects to explicitly flout the International Energy Agency's warning that all new oil and gas exploration must stop to keep global climate goals in reach. The green legal firm warned that banks and investors supporting the project were leaving themselves open to a host of reputational, transitional, and litigation risks.