The UK government is behind on climate action - but it has public backing to go further

clock • 4 min read

Absence of detail on how to fund and deliver net zero has left a void for decarbonisation sceptics to fill, writes Green Alliance's James Fotherby

In The Guns of August, a bestselling account of the first month of the First World War, historian Barbara Tuchman wrote: 'no more distressing moment can ever face a British government than that which requires...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Chain reaction: How business can drive positive climate impact at little to no extra cost

• 4 min read
03

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read
04

'Biggest ever': Ministers earmark £265m for next round of clean power auctions

• 5 min read
05

'Hypocrisy': Why top banks are getting slammed for working with Cambo oil field operators

• 5 min read

More on Politics

Cabinet reshuffle: Simon Clarke returns to the Treasury, as Greg Hands confirmed as new Energy Minister
Politics

Cabinet reshuffle: Simon Clarke returns to the Treasury, as Greg Hands confirmed as new Energy Minister

Long-standing champion of the net zero transition, Simon Clarke, to take up critical role as Chief Secretary to the Treasury

James Murray
James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Cabinet reshuffle: Michael Gove replaces Robert Jenrick as Housing Secretary
Policy

Cabinet reshuffle: Michael Gove replaces Robert Jenrick as Housing Secretary

Former Environment Secretary set to replace Jenrick at helm of Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, as Liz Truss is appointed Foreign Secretary

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Cabinet reshuffle: Robert Jenrick sacked as Housing Secretary
Politics

Cabinet reshuffle: Robert Jenrick sacked as Housing Secretary

Minister who presided over Cumbrian coal mine controversy and government’s embattled planning reforms confirms he has left his post at MHCLG

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read