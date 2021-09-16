Study: UK leads world in floating wind energy, as global pipeline hits 54GW

Hywind, the world's first floating wind project, has been operating off the coast of Scotland since 2017

More floating wind projects are planned or operational in the UK than anywhere else in the world, according to data published this week by RenewableUK.

In a new analysis released on Wednesday, the trade body confirmed there were 8.8GW of floating wind projects in various stages of development in the UK, a figure that represents more than 16 per cent of the total pipeline of floating wind projects under development around the world.

The total size of the global pipeline of floating offshore wind projects now stands at 54GW, of which more than half - 30.9GW - is in Europe, the research reveals.

The update comes in the same week as the UK government announced it has allocated a £24m budget for floating wind projects in the next Contracts for Difference clean power auction, which is scheduled to open in December.

Floating wind turbines are currently limited to a clutch of demonstration and pilot projects, but a significant number of floating wind farms are set to come online over the coming decade as developers explore the potential for wind farms in deeper waters where fixed foundation structures are impossible and wind yields higher. The UK government has pledged to build at least 1GW of floating wind by 2030 and advocates of the technology predict it could one day deliver huge resources of clean power at highly competitive costs.

Alongside the ringfenced support available through the upcoming Contracts for Difference auction, scheduled for December, Crown Estate Scotland's ongoing ScotWind leasing process is aiming to support the development of 10GW of floating and fixed bottom offshore wind projects. Meanwhile, the Crown Estate confirmed in July it had given the green light to 300MW of new floating projects that it wants to progress to the next stage of assessment in the Celtic Sea through its test and demonstration leasing programme.

Speaking at RenewableUK'S Floating Offshore Wind conference on Wednesday, Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for net zero, energy, and transport in the Scottish Government, said that floating wind would be "vital" in Scotland's transition to a net zero economy.

"Scotland is already leading the world in floating wind and we'll do everything in our power to maintain our support and ensure we remain at the forefront of this innovative technology," he said. "The ongoing ScotWind leasing process has the potential to transform the energy sector in Scotland, including the transfer of oil and gas workers into renewables and into floating offshore wind in particular - we need to make the most of it".

Meanwhile, the Welsh government minister for climate change Julie James said the floating offshore wind sector was entering "an exciting stage of development".

"We're working at pace to provide solutions for the rapid roll out of this technology in Wales," she said.

Other leading floating wind markets identified by RenewableUK's analysis are Ireland, which has a pipeline of 7.7GW, and Australia, which has 7.4GW of capacity in the pipeline.

South Korea, Sweden, the USA and Italy are also identified as countries with robust floating wind pipelines, with capacities of 7.1GW, 6.2GW, 5.5GW and 3.7GW, respectively.