Ultra-wealthy investors tout private capital as 'essential' to tackle climate change

The vast majority of global private wealth holders, family offices, and foundations see private capital as a critical tool in the fight against climate change, fresh polling has found.

In a survey of more than 300 high high-net-worth private investors around the world, 86 per cent of respondents said they believed their capital would be "essential" in addressing climate change, alongside action from government, charities, and corporations.

The research, produced by private investment analysis firm Campden Wealth on behalf of Global Impact Solutions Today (GIST) and Barclays Private Bank, found significant appetite for sustainable investment among high-net-worth individuals and groups, with 80 per cent of respondents reporting that climate change was a factor in their investment decisions.

Nearly two thirds of respondents - 63 per cent - said the Covid-19 pandemic had made impact investment more appealing, with nearly half of investors who self-identified as "traditional" investors revealing their portfolios now incorporated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.

Some 70 per cent, meanwhile, stated that they believed the net zero transition was the "the greatest commercial opportunity of our age". Thirty per cent said they were targeting investments that directly support a transition to a low carbon economy, while 24 per cent reported they avoided companies that they believed contributed to climate change.

Dr Rebecca Gooch, senior director of research at Campden Wealth, emphasised that private investors could play a major role in catalysing the development of a greener economy with sustainable investment becoming an increasingly attractive proposition to investors of all stripes.

"Sustainable investment returns are now successfully competing against those of traditional investments, and evidence of their effectiveness at tackling global challenges is becoming increasingly hard-hitting," she said. "In turn, a growing number of private investors are opting in. Given that single family offices alone manage more than $6tr in assets worldwide, this is helping to propel the industry forward at a time when sustainable solutions are needed most."

The survey reveals that wealth holders who are already active in sustainable investing expect it to constitute 47 per cent of their portfolios by 2022 before growing to 54 per cent five years later.

The results of the survey are published this week in a report entitled Investing for Global Impact: Power for Good, which claims to provide a "leading global benchmark for those interested in impact investment and philanthropy". The 300 respondents that took part in the survey have an average of $833m of assets under management, according to its authors.

Damian Payiatakis, head of sustainable and impact investment at Barclays Private Bank, said the research reflected the discussions he was already having with clients. "From our conversations, I hear them express both a responsibility and an opportunity to use their capital at this pivotal point [in the effort to tackle climate change]," he said.

But he noted that navigating the rapidly growing green investment market was "increasingly difficult" for his clients. "We're having to work more to help individuals and family offices articulate the impact they want to make; and then find high-quality investments that will actually contribute to the solutions to counter climate change as well as target the returns they want," he said.

The survey results reveal that misleading environmental claims remains a major concern among private wealth investors, with 76 per cent of respondents in the poll citing concerns about "greenwash".

Robust measurement and reporting, trust in the leadership of companies, and a track record of past impact delivery from companies or funds were identified by respondents as the top ways they could be reassured that their investment was credibly 'green'.