Cabinet reshuffle: Michael Gove replaces Robert Jenrick as Housing Secretary

Michael Gove is to leave his role as Cabinet Office Minister to become the new Housing and Communities Secretary, as Liz Truss is confirmed as the new Foreign Secretary, Number 10 has confirmed.

In what is shaping up to be a major cabinet reshuffle, Gove is to take over from Robert Jenrick, who was sacked from the housing brief earlier this afternoon.

Confirming his appointment, Number 10 said the former Environment Secretary was to also take on cross-government responsibility for the government's "levelling up" agenda.

"He takes on cross-government responsibility for levelling up," it said in a statement on Twitter. "He retains ministerial responsibility for the Union and elections."

The Rt Hon Michael Gove @MichaelGove has been appointed Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government @MHCLG



He takes on cross-government responsibility for levelling up. He retains ministerial responsibility for the Union and elections.

Environmental campaigners and politicians have stressed that Gove will be taking on a number of issues vital to the success of the UK's climate agenda, including the challenge of aligning the building sector with the nation's net zero goals and managing the ongoing inquiry into a planned coal mine in Cumbria.

"Jenrick successor will have the Cumbrian coal mine inquiry in their inbox + small issue of how to build loads of Net Zero homes," Joss Garman from the European Climate Foundation wrote on Twitter.

During his tenure at MHCLG, Jenrick presided over a series of controversies and faced major criticism for his initial decision to not use his ministerial powers to block the development of the coal mine.

Connor Schwartz, climate lead at campaign group Friends of the Earth, said there was an opportunity for Gove to "reset the dial as a champion for action on climate change", and urged the new Secretary of State to "hit the ground running with the right policies and strategies that leave oil and coal in the ground, where they belong".

"In the run up to COP26 [climate conference] when all eyes will be on the UK, it was hypocritical that the government even considered a new mine in Cumbria and support for oil drilling in Surrey, so this is a fresh-slate opportunity to get things right," Schwartz said. "At a time when we are asking countries to leave coal in the ground it's clearly hypocritical to try and do the opposite on our own shores. These developments are more than local issues, they contribute to climate chaos and undermine our reputation everywhere."

The reshuffle comes just days after it was announced that major planning reforms planned by MHCLG were being watered down to appease a rebellion from backbench Tory MPs.

Green MP Caroline Lucas urged MHCLG to now reconsider its proposed reforms to the planning system. "Departure of Robert Jenrick as Housing Secretary must lead to a major rethink of the deeply damaging planning bill which, in its current form, would concrete over huge areas of countryside & deny local communities any meaningful voice in local house building," she said.

Guy Shrubsole, policy and campaigns coordinator at Rewilding Britain, expressed hope that Gove's extensive understanding of environmental issues would lead to better environmental protections in the planning bill.

"Michael Gove becomes Housing Minister," he wrote on Twitter. "As Environment Secretary, he clearly understood the climate & ecological crises: hoping he brings that awareness to the Planning Bill."

Michael Gove becomes Housing Minister. As Environment Secretary, he clearly understood the climate & ecological crises: hoping he brings that awareness to the Planning Bill.



Also, at DEFRA his bookshelves contained books on land reform, so I dare to hope... land value tax?!

Liz Truss similarly is set to take on a major climate policy responsibilitis at the Foreign Office, which is set to play a critical role in climate diplomacy in the lead up to the COP26 Climate Summit this autumn.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been confirmed as Truss' replacement as Secretary of State at the Department for International Trade, in a promotion from her role as Energy and Clean Growth Minister in the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Today's cabinet reshuffle represents Prime Minister Boris Johnson's first major overhaul of his top team since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and comes ahead of a busy autumn of climate policy announcements and the Glasgow climate conference.

