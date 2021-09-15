Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today announced that over 55 green shipping projects are to share £23m of government clean tech R&D funding through the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.

The funding awards, which are timed to coincide with London International Shipping Week, will see a host of R&D projects receive a financial boost, including ambitious plans to develop the world's first green submarine and a project to allow electric ships to charge in port.

The government said plans developed by Oceanways for a fully automated 'net positive' submarine fleet, powered entirely on green hydrogen, could help cleanse the oceans of toxic pollution by collecting microplastics on its pilot route between Glasgow and Belfast. The hope is that the subs could then be deployed to transport cargo, slashing emissions from the global shipping industry.

Similarly, plans from MJR Power & Automation to develop offshore charge points that could power electric vessels using 100 per cent renewable energy generated from offshore turbines have been awarded funding from the competition. The government said the project could offer emissions savings of up to 131,100 tonnes of CO2e emissions a year - the equivalent of removing over 62,000 cars from our roads.

Announcing the winners in Greenwich, on a visit to the Royal Navy ship, HMS Albion, Shapps reiterated his calls from earlier in the week for countries to support an absolute zero emissions target for the shipping sector which could be delivered through the deployment of emerging clean technologies.

"As a proud island nation built on our maritime prowess, it is only right that we lead by example when it comes to decarbonising the sector and building back greener," he said. "The projects announced today showcase the best of British innovation; revolutionising existing technology and infrastructure to slash emissions, create jobs and get us another step closer to our decarbonisation targets."

The news came as Maritime Minister Robert Courts formally opened the UK's greenest cruise terminal.

The Horizon Cruise Terminal at the Port of Southampton, Europe's leading cruise turnaround port, is the first of its kind, using an innovative mix of solar panelled roofing and clean energy shore power plug-in charging for ships.

"As the cruising sector bounces back from the pandemic, it's important that our environmental commitments are at the heart of everything we do," said Courts. "Building state-of-the-art green infrastructure at cruise terminals, helps us move towards cleaner cruising; creating more spaces for these ships to dock and putting us on track to hit Net Zero by 2050."