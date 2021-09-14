'Upskilling is crucial': Prime Minister hails launch of new Centrica green apprenticeships programme

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Centrica
Image:

Credit: Centrica

Centrica's new apprenticeship scheme aims to create 3,500 new roles over the coming decade

Centrica yesterday welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to its British Gas Academy in Leicester, as it announced the launch of a major new green skills programme and took ownership...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Advertising Industry to host global net zero summit alongside COP26

Study: Only one US power company has approved science based targets

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Mind the gap: Why ESG reporting at private companies is essential for achieving net zero

• 6 min read
03

Five surprise technologies that can turbocharge the net zero transition

• 10 min read
04

Chain reaction: How business can drive positive climate impact at little to no extra cost

• 4 min read
05

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read

More on Management

Credit: iStock
Management

'No more business-as-usual': Are these the three guiding principles for building a commercially viable net zero business?

New report from the Climate Group and Oliver Wyman presents a 'blueprint for a commercially smart climate transition'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
An offshore oil production platform in North Sea | Credit: iStock
Investment

'Hypocrisy': Why top banks are getting slammed for working with Cambo oil field operators

ClientEarth warns banks that fail to cut ties with firms engaged in oil and gas development face myriad reputational, litigation, and transition-related risks

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
Credit: ENA
Infrastructure

Report: Hydrogen project pipeline promises 25,000 green jobs boom

New analysis from Energy Networks Association reveals existing pipeline of innovation projects could create thousands of jobs in the fledgling hydrogen economy

James Murray
James Murray
clock • 3 min read