Why the green economy must work so much harder to promote diversity

clock • 5 min read

If the environment sector does not actively work hard to promote diversity of thought and experience, it is doomed to fail in the long term, writes IEMA CEO Sarah Mukherjee

"I remember vividly how excited I was to have lunch with a colleague in my team one day. This proved to be very short-lived when she decided minutes before we were due to leave, to take up another lunch...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Chain reaction: How business can drive positive climate impact at little to no extra cost

• 4 min read
03

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read
04

Net Zero Festival launch: In pictures

• 2 min read
05

Global Briefing: Climeworks flicks switch on commercial carbon absorbing site

• 4 min read

More on Workplace

Deloitte launches programme to educate all 330,000 employees on the climate crisis
Training

Deloitte launches programme to educate all 330,000 employees on the climate crisis

Entire global workforce is to undertake training programme that has been developed in conjunction with WWF

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock • 2 min read
Sustainability officer tops list of jobs generating most buzz online
Skills

Sustainability officer tops list of jobs generating most buzz online

Renewables engineer and corporate sustainability officer revealed to be among the 10 most discussed jobs online, according to new analysis from Open University

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Green Jobs Taskforce calls for 'detailed policy plan' to prepare UK workforce for net zero
Skills

Green Jobs Taskforce calls for 'detailed policy plan' to prepare UK workforce for net zero

Group convened by BEIS and Department of Education has published its wish list for how government can help rapidly expand the UK's 'green' workforce

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read