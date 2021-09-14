Report: Hydrogen project pipeline promises 25,000 green jobs boom

The wave of hydrogen projects being planned across the UK's industrial clusters could create over 17,000 jobs in the coming years if greenlit by developers and government.

That is the headline conclusion of a new analysis from the Energy Networks Association (ENA), which highlights how the expanding portfolio of hydrogen pilot, demonstration, and full scale commercial projects being planned across the UK promises to deliver a major jobs boost for the UK's green economy.

The trade association's Innovation Impacts details how new hydrogen innovation projects proposed by Britain's five gas network companies could create a total of up to 25,000 highly skilled green jobs across Great Britain over the next 10 years across five strategically important areas, including those in Industrial Clusters. Together the companies plan to invest £6.8bn in proposed hydrogen innovation projects over the period.

Around £4.4bn of investment is proposed for developing hydrogen gas grids to help reduce carbon emissions from Britain's six main Industrial Clusters, where strategically important heavy industries such as chemicals, iron, steel, glass and ceramics are concentrated. Over 9,000 of the jobs in these clusters are expected to be created by network companies, with another 8,000 roles created by supply chain partners.

The investment plans have been submitted to the energy regulator, Ofgem, as part of the companies' business plans and network operators are hoping the bulk of the proposed investment in hydrogen infrastructure can be approved given the technology's critical role in decarbonising heavy industries.

"For the first time, this report sets out the sheer size and scale of the economic and social opportunities that hydrogen innovation can deliver over the next 10 years, creating new green, hydrogen super-skills in communities and companies across the country," said Chris Train, ENA's Gas Goes Green champion.

"With the recent publication of the Government's Hydrogen Strategy and the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan before that, the time is right for Ofgem to consider how it can unlock this investment, helping ensure that hydrogen plays its full part in fuelling Britain's Green Industrial Revolution."

His comments were echoed by Chris Manson-Whitton, of HyNet North West, a consortia of businesses pursuing plans for a major hydrogen hub in England's north west.

"The UK has the innovation, skill and world leading infrastructure to be a global leader in the delivery of the hydrogen economy," he said. "Our leading industrial partners, such as those in the HyNet North West cluster, are committed to decarbonising their operations and products. Hydrogen enables them to do that, safeguarding jobs and attracting inward investment. As this report shows, network innovation underpins this transformation, also decarbonising our communities and transport systems, and creating thousands of skilled green jobs."

In related news, renewable energy developer GreenPower yesterday announced plans for an Argyll Hydrogen Hub to produce green hydrogen using renewable power at an industrial site in Oban. The plan is for the resulting green hydrogen to fuel ferries, HGVs, buses, trains, industrial processes, and heating in the region.

"As a company rooted in Scotland and with local operations in Argyll, we are delighted to announce our intention to further decarbonise the region and create clean, green jobs and economic development," said Rob Forrest, GreenPower CEO. "We can see a future where all heavy road transport and shipping is powered by green hydrogen, and where any industry using heating oils or gas e.g. whisky distilleries, can switch fuels to run on environmentally friendly green hydrogen."

The latest developments will further fuel an increasingly fierce debate over the role of hydrogen in the net zero transition, with advocates of the fuel insisting it can help slash emissions from heavy industry, transport, and even heating, while critics fear that without a clear focus on accelerating the development of green hydrogen and ensuring hydrogen is only used in hard to abate industries the emerging market could enable continued fossil fuel development and displace renewables-based technologies.