Actors Robert Webb and Lolly Adefope are to star in a new short film series, titled 'Desmond and Susan', which has been launched today by the Make My Money Money Campaign.

The campaign, which calls on pension funds to be used to drive positive impact investments, was founded by film director Richard Curtis, who has also directed the new campaign.

'Desmond and Susan' is a series of seven films of around one minute in length, consisting of dialogues between two opposing characters - Susan, who wants her pension fund to be invested in wind farms, affordable housing, and healthcare, and Desmond, who is not concerned about how his pension is invested.

"To make things happen, you have to make things - and a huge number of people are now pushing hard for sustainable pensions that reflect our values and can make a huge difference to the world," said Curtis. "So, we've made these little films called Desmond & Susan - they're short and fun and help show the absurdity of investing against most people's principles, when their pensions could be having such a great positive effect. We hope they'll spread the message far and wide."

The Make My Money Matter campaign is calling on pension funds to commit to achieving net zero financed emissions and urges the government to require pension funds to align their activities with climate targets.

Research carried out by the campaign, in collaboration with insurance company Aviva and climate impact company Route2, found that green pensions have 21 times more impact in reducing carbon than the combination of stopping flying, becoming a vegetarian, and switching to a renewable energy provider.

The short films encourage viewers to take part in the campaign's '21x Challenge', which asks pension providers to commit to climate targets ahead of COP26.

Surveys commissioned by Make My Money Matter revealed that 44 per cent of pension holders surveyed would switch to a green pension if offered, while 38 per cent thought that their pension had a negative impact on the planet.

In the light of these results, Curtis urged the pension industry to respond to growing demand from its customers to deliver greener products. "Now is the time for the whole pension industry to respond with real urgency and make sure that everyone has a pension they can be proud of. The more Susans there are - and the fewer Desmonds - the brighter our futures will be," he said.

You can now sign up to a free pass for this year's Net Zero Festival.