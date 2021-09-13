OLIO gets $43m boost for food waste-busting vision

Food waste app OLIO has attracted $43m of investments in its latest funding round, the company announced late last week.

The app, which has five million users, will use the funding to expand internationally, grow its team, and rollout its Food Waste Heroes programme, which trains members of the community on how to collect and redistribute unsold food from businesses.

The OLIO app is used to connect people looking to give away or collect unwanted food or other items for free in a bid to tackle waste, enhance resource efficiency, and reduce emissions.

With the new funding, OLIO plans to deploy its app and business model across markets in Latin America, Northern Europe and Asia, building on initial growth in a number of new markets.

"OLIO has grown five times over the last year, reflecting a step change that's taken place as businesses and citizens look to be more sustainable and connect with their local communities," said Tessa Clarke, co-founder of OLIO. "We're beyond thrilled to have raised this capital from a brilliant set of investors who are backing our vision of reinventing consumption for more than one billion OLIOers by 2030."

The latest round attracted new investment from DX Ventures, the venture capital branch of food delivery company Delivery Hero, in addition to further backing from existing investors, the Swedish investment firm VNV Global and New York hedge fund Lugard Road Capital among other companies and individuals.

OLIO currently boasts over 300,000 Food Waste Heroes in its network, who collect food from major chains such as Pret A Manger, Costa Coffee, and Tesco. It estimated that it has saved 25 million portions of food from going to waste and three million non-food items from going to landfill.

"Demand from both UK and international businesses to help reduce their waste is at an all-time high as they strive to meet their ESG commitments," added Clarke. "Incoming enquiries from major retailers, grocery delivery services and fast-food brands are coming in thick and fast. OLIO is one of the simplest, most cost-effective ways an organisation can achieve zero food waste."

OLIO is also aiming to launch new features dubbed 'BORROW' and 'WANTED' in the next six months, as it looks to expand the platform that already allows users to buy and sell handmade crafts and homemade food.

The fresh investment will help support this expansion and allow the company to go from a team of 40 to over 175 in the next two years.

Per Brillioth, CEO of VNV Global, congratulated OLIO on its growth. "The growth of OLIO over the last year has been nothing short of phenomenal and it's clear that consumers are becoming increasingly focused on the small actions they can take to improve the sustainability of their households," he said.