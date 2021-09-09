Nomad Foods announces science-based climate targets

Birds Eye's parent company, Nomad Foods, has today announced its emissions reduction targets covering both its operations and supply chain have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Europe's leading frozen foods company has committed to slashing the emissions it generates directly through its own operations and energy use - known as scope one and two - and through its scope 3 or value chain by 25 per cent in absolute terms by 2025 against a 2019 baseline. The absolute emissions target is complemented by a goal to cut emissions from purchased goods and services, transportation and distribution, waste and upstream lease assets by 45 per cent on a per ton of product produced basis.

In addition Nomad Foods said ti would work with its partners to ensure that the top 75 per cent of its suppliers by emissions will have their own science-based targets by 2025.

The SBTi is a global framework to support businesses in adopting climate targets in line with limiting global warming to below 1.5C degrees, the primary goal set out in the Paris Agreement. It has today approved Nomad Foods' targets as being in line with the goals of the international accord.

Stéfan Descheemaeker, CEO of Nomad Foods, said he was pleased the SBTi had validated the company's emissions reduction targets. However, he stressed the need for the company to work with its partners to drive down emissions across the food sector. "We recognise that we cannot succeed on our own," he said. "We have a diverse supply chain that spans from fisheries to farming and accounts for almost 80% of our greenhouse gas emissions. I'm very proud of the work we are doing to collaborate with suppliers and deliver the wider change needed to help consumers eat sustainably."

Nomad Foods' science based targets add to the progress it has made with cutting emissions in the past year, including reducing its absolute emissions by nearly 11 per cent in 2020 and reducing food waste per ton of finished goods by 31 per cent compared to 2015.

"We congratulate Nomad Foods on setting science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement," said Alberto Carrillo Pineda, managing director of Science Based Targets at CDP, a principle partner of the SBTi. "By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, Nomad Foods is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change."