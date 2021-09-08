Sustainable Shipping Initiative: Concerns raised over lifecycle impact of 'sustainable' marine fuels

Bea Tridimas
clock 08 September 2021 • 3 min read
Sustainable Shipping Initiative: Concerns raised over lifecycle impact of 'sustainable' marine fuels

The Sustainable Shipping Initiative warns air quality, labour and human rights impacts, and economic well-being must be considered as industry transitions towards more sustainable marine fuels

The Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI) has this week warned that attempts to assess the sustainability of fuels used to help decarbonise the shipping industry must consider aspects beyond their immediate carbon impact.

The Defining Sustainability Criteria for Marine Fuels report, published this week, was delivered by the Copenhagen Business School Maritime alongside a group of organisations working to improve the sustainability of the shipping industry. It highlights 15 sustainability issues shipping operators should take into consideration when choosing new marine fuels to help drive the decarbonisation of the sector, warning that some approaches could simply lead to higher emissions elsewhere along the supply chain.

Environmental aspects, such as air quality and ecological impacts, of fuels should also be considered in addition to the carbon intensity of fuels, the report argues. It also stresses that social and economic impacts, such as labour and human rights, economic wellbeing and food security, should be a consideration for the fledgling green maritime fuel sector.

"There is a tendency to emphasise GHG emissions when discussing decarbonisation," said Andreea Miu, decarbonisation lead of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative. "However, the industry needs to move beyond emissions and ensure that the fuels shipping invest in also consider environmental, social, and socio-economic sustainability aspects across the well-to-wake lifecycle of a fuel. Through this work, SSI hopes to bring sustainability to the decarbonisation debate and start a discussion around the role of standards and certification for sustainable marine fuels."

Dr. Henrik Sornn-Friese, director and associate professor at Copenhagen Business School Maritime, said that as the suatainable maritime fuel sector expands it was vital to introduce credible sustainability standards. "We need a set of sustainability criteria for assessing alternative marine fuels that is holistic, explicable and can be used by a broad range of stakeholders," he said. "Holistic in the sense that they consider the whole lifecycle as well as the synergies and trade-offs among the economic, social and environmental sustainability dimensions. Explicable in the sense that they are comprehensive but simple, few in number and mutually exclusive."

The report comes just days after the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) last week proposed to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) the implementation of a levy on carbon emissions from ships. The levy would see shipping companies pay a tax for each tonne of CO2 emitted from ships exceeding 5,000 tonnes that trade globally.

The ICS said the money collected could then be used to help build clean fuel infrastructure in ports. The IMO is meeting with the Marine Environment Protection Committee in November where the groups are expected to discuss new policy measures to accelerate the decarbonisation of the industry, following years of criticism from green groups and some shipping operators, who have repeatedly accused the IMO of failing to deliver sufficiently ambitious climate policies.

This week's report comes at a time when demand for emerging green maritime fuels is poised to increase over the coming decade. Late last month shipping giant Maersk became the first major operator to place an order for eight container vessels that could run on 'green' methanol.

