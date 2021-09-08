The UK public is being flummoxed by corporate carbon speak

Trewin Restorick, Hubbub
clock 08 September 2021 • 3 min read

A trick is being missed by businesses in the way they communicate the dangers and benefits of net zero to the public, writes Hubbub CP and founder Trewin Restorick

In the run-up to COP26 hardly a day goes by without a company committing to a net zero target. But while such commitments may be bold, polling of over 4,000 nationally representative UK residents carried...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

01 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

Full disclosure: Polestar unveils lifecycle CO2 impact of its electric cars

02 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

Holcim cements plans to be 'nature-positive' by 2030

03 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity

02 September 2021 • 6 min read
05

New Lumo train service between London and Edinburgh to challenge short haul flights

07 September 2021 • 2 min read

More on Energy

Siemens Gamesa
Technology

RecycleBlade: Siemens Gamesa produces world's first recyclable wind turbines

Engineering firm said first sets of pioneering blades will go to offshore wind projects owned by RWE, EDF and WPD

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
Retrofitting UK homes to net zero: A cunning plan
Energy

Retrofitting UK homes to net zero: A cunning plan

British Energy Efficiency Federation chair Andrew Warren sets out his vision for building a thriving market for domestic green homes upgrades

Andrew Warren, British Energy Efficiency Federation
clock 07 September 2021 • 5 min read
We're talking about the cost of clean energy wrong
Energy

We're talking about the cost of clean energy wrong

'You don't fight a war because you can afford it - you fight a war because you can't afford not to - We can't afford not to fight the war on climate change'

Sarah Golden, GreenBiz.com
clock 03 September 2021 • 5 min read