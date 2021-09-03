JustPark and Octopus Energy launch parking scheme to accelerate transition to EV fleets

Business fleets are struggling to switch to electric vehicles because of a lack of charging points near drivers' homes Credit:Octopus Energy

JustPark and Octopus Energy Group have this week launched FleetCharge, a new parking service for drivers of electric vehicle (EV) fleets who do not have a charger at home, which aims to help businesses accelerate the trasition to zero emission vehicles.

Growing numbers of businesses have pledged to switch their fleets to electric models over the next decade, but for fleets where employees keep their vehicles at home overnight the shift to EVs can be complicated by a lack of reliable access to chargepoints.

As such JustPark, an app that helps drivers find and pay for parking spaces, has announced plans to work with business fleet operators to find off-street charging points where drivers can park, either in one of JustPark's existing parking locations or in new sites. The company said the service could help ensure access to charge points that are no further than five minutes away from the homes of drivers who do not have access to offstreet parking.

The green energy provider Octopus Energy is install the new charging units that will enable the service, allowing drivers access to 100 per cent renewable energy to charge their vehicles.

"Our discussions with fleet customers tell us that there is a real appetite to electrify in the sector, but charging accessibility at home is preventing many operators from scaling up at speed," said Mike Strahlman, director of EV at JustPark.

"FleetCharge is a simple and effective way to bring convenient, local charging to fleet drivers, putting an end to the charging inequality that is holding the industry back".

FleetCharge aims to give drivers guaranteed access to a dedicated charger, creating a private network for each fleet operator and allowing drivers access to their company's entire charging network through the JustPark app.

Echoing Strahlman's comments, John Szymik, CEO of Octopus Energy Services, the engineering branch of Octopus Energy, said: "Many fleets are struggling to electrify because of charging infrastructure and lots of drivers take vehicles home after work and those who live in a flat, terraced house or rented accommodation require access to a charge point. By giving fleet drivers reliable access to EV chargers close to their homes, we help businesses drive their decarbonisation efforts at scale."

Fleet operators will be able to add more charging spaces at any time and will be charged per driver, including the cost of charging, parking and hardware, the companies said.