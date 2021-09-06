Responsibly secures funding boost for sustainable supply chain data service

A Danish start-up platform that collates supplier data from more than 10,000 suppliers and produces scorecards to help informing sourcing decisions has announced $2m pre-seed investment, as it looks to extend the reach of the environmental and social data it provides corporate procurement teams.

Responsibly announced late last week that the fresh investment will be used to grow the company's team of engineers and data scientists, while also developing its data technology and feed. The company's platform aims to allow purchasers to make decisions based on social and environmental impact, as well as price, by providing them with access to easy to navigate supplier scorecards.

The money will also contribute to the soft-launch of the service, which is currently being developed with Google's Startup Advisor: Sustainable Development Goals Program and is expected to go live at the end of 2021.

"If we can make it as easy for purchasers to evaluate how their suppliers compare on a planetary agenda, as it is to compare them on price, then we think we can unlock the huge force for change that's sitting in the world's procurement departments," said Thomas Buch Andersson CEO and co-founder of Responsibly.

The company said the funding would allow it to develop its intelligence engine to better interpret supplier data, including social and sustainability impact metrics, from different sources and transform it into a clear supplier scorecard. The hope is the approach will help tackle the problem of data transparency, which currently prevents many companies from accessing the environmental and social data they need to make informed decisions in support of their green procurement and supply chain decarbonisation strategies.

The investment round was led by pre-seed investment fund Flash Ventures, with additional backing from entrepreneur and investor in climate and social impact companies, Ferry Heilemann, angel investor Michael Wax, and founder of carbon impact software firm, Planetly, Benedikt Franke.

"The timing is perfect," said Johann Nordhus Westarp, founding partner of Flash Ventures. "Companies will fundamentally change the way they procure in the next couple of years. Price- or value-driven procurement will give way to impact-driven procurement. Companies are acting somewhat blindly today, treading-water to solve the ‘problem of the day'. Responsibly helps them finally get visibility into their procurement footprints and make forward thinking decisions for all the right reasons."

Commenting on the funding round, Benedikt Franke, CEO and founder of Planetly, said: "When we do our carbon footprint assessments at Planetly, the supply chain is frequently one of the biggest opportunities for reduction. However, the complexity facing procurement when evaluating their suppliers from an ESG perspective is immense, and Responsibly is tackling that complexity head-on. Their technology can completely revolutionise how suppliers are evaluated and create a huge force for change."