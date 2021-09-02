Mark Glasgow, owner of the Edinburgh Boiler Company, has today announced plans to invest £3m in a number of new energy training centres that aim to help tackle the skills shortages facing the green heating sector and wider renewables industry.

The centres will offer a range of courses focused on clean energy technologies, both for engineers wanting to learn new skills within the sector and adult learners looking to break into the expanding industry, Glasgow said.

The first Energy Training Academy is already under construction in Edinburgh and is due to be completed in November, and Glasgow plans to establish regional centres across Scotland in the future, with further centres earmarked for Glasgow and the north-east.

"This is a vision I have had for some time and given the speed at which our industry is changing towards more sustainable heating technologies, I felt now was the time to really push my plans forward," he said.

"The skills shortage we are currently facing as an industry is concerning and I thought it important to provide a modern training centre with a focus on renewables."

Last year, the International Renewable Energy Agency warned a global skills shortage in the renewable energy sector presents a barrier to progress in switching to low-carbon energy solutions. At the national level, industry groups have repeatedly warned that plans to decarbonise the UK's electricity grid and deploy hundreds of thousands of heat pumps a year could be derailed by an absence of trained staff - fears that have been further exacerbated by the Brexit-related skills shortages that have hit a host of industries in recent months.

As such, the new academies form part of an industry-wide push to enhance access to training across the energy and building retrofits sector. Earlier this week banking giant Macquarie announced plans for a similar initiative to help unemployed young people find jobs in the expanding green building sector.

The new Energy Training Academies are to provide trainees with theory and practical teaching, while requiring them to complete a portfolio of work on-site. The Edinburgh Boiler Company staff will also benefit from the centres to help them learn about new renewable energy technologies.