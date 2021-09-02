Full disclosure: Polestar unveils lifecycle CO2 impact of its electric cars

Polestar has once again published the full lifecycle carbon emissions associated with the production of its electric vehicles (EVs), estimating that its latest models have generated between 24 to 25 tonnes of CO2 by the time they are sold to customers.

It means the Swedish electric vehicle brand's two Polestar 2 variants - long-range and standard-range - have a slightly higher carbon footprint than petrol cars through their production and disposal, but they generate considerably lower lifecycle emissions compared to fossil fuel equivalents overall when production and use are combined.

The climate benefits of a Polestar EV rack up further still if they are driven in countries with high levels of renewable energy on the grid, as battery cars emit no further CO2 emissions on the road if the driver powers up their battery car with green electricity, the company said.

And, even if a Polestar EV is driven in a country with lower levels of wind and solar power on the grid, the firm estimates it would still generate fewer CO2 emissions across its lifespan compared to typical fossil fuel cars.

Credit: Polestar

Polestar already displays the CO2e footprint and traced risk materials of the launch version of the Polestar 2, but from today the product sustainability declaration for the latest versions of the car has been updated, in a bid to make it "easy and intuitive for consumers to consider the climate impact" of the cars they buy, the firm said.

It marks the second time the Swedish EV brand, which is jointly owned by Volvo and China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, has publicly disclosed the carbon impact of its EVs, which includes the CO2 associated with raw materials supply and energy used to manufacture the vehicles, as well as recycling impacts.

Polestar has long been campaigning for greater transparency on climate impacts across the automotive sector, arguing that this is key to driving up consumer interest in greener transport, enabling them to "make quick and educated decisions when buying a car".

The firm has repeatedly called on the wider industry to adopt greater transparency to rebuild consumer trust, particularly following the wake of the 'dieselgate' emissions cheating scandal in 2015, and has called for an industry-wide standard for carbon footprint reporting for car making.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said that for carmakers, going electric alone "is not enough". "Car makers need to take full responsibility," he said. "Every week, we see a new announcement that an auto maker is changing direction towards electrification. But going electric alone is not enough. Making cars electric is not the end game, it is a starting point. We need to be honest and transparent."

Studies have consistently shown that EVs across their lifespan incur a far smaller climate impact compared to fossil fuel vehicles, and that as electricity sources become greener due to growing renewable energy capacity, the climate benefits of battery cars are expected to grow further in the coming years.

Polestar is working to publish the full lifecycle emissions of every vehicle it sells, and has called on its competitors in the EV manufacturing sector to follow its lead and tackle the "disturbing" lack of transparency in the industry on climate impact.

Earlier this year, the firm also announced a "moonshot" goal to create what it claims would be the wold's first truly climate neutral car by 2030, by changing the way its cars are made rather than relying on offsetting which CEO Ingenlath has previously branded as a "cop out".

Fredrika Klarén, head of sustainability at Polestar, said the firm was "working towards net zero production emissions, but our LCA shows that Polestar 2 is already a climate solution".

"EV technology provides a car with less than half the carbon impact of an equivalent petrol car if charged with green energy," she said.