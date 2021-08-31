The BBC has today announced it is to host a virtual festival ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit this autumn, which will invite creatives and storytellers to explore how those working in the media sector can engage with climate change.

The event is to be delivered by BBC Academy, and supported by the BFI, Creative England, the Creative Industries Federation, the Royal Television Society, and sustainable broadcasting initiative Albert.

The festival will take place on October 5th, just weeks ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, and will be hosted by BBC Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore, while also featuring BBC journalist Babita Sharma and chief environment correspondent, Justin Rowlatt.

The BBC said the event will provide audience insights; tips from practitioners and technologists; thoughts from those on 'the climate frontline'; and discussion about how the creative sector can adapt to the changing demands of sustainable production while exploring the creative opportunities of including climate and sustainability themes in their output.

Programme makers will also be invited to a session with experts from Albert, which will share best practices for organisations looking to attain Albert environmental certification for their shows.

In addition, the BBC's R&D consumer media technology team, The Blue Room, will present research on the carbon cost of the television and associated technologies - revealing where potential savings can be found.

"There's never been a more important moment for creative people to come together and share ideas about how we can engage with climate change," said Moore. "Building on what we've learnt so far I hope this event will encourage greater collaboration and conversation, as I believe together we have an opportunity to enrich our content, stay relevant to audiences and play our role in looking after the planet we all call home."