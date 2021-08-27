Government steps up effort to 'turn tide on plastic' with plan to extend bans on single-use packaging

Plastic plates and cutlery could be the next products in line to be banned, as the government looks to extend its crackdown on single use plastic waste and deliver on its long term goal to prevent all avoidable plastic waste by 2042.

Defra confirmed this evening that it would consult on extending the ban on single use plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds to cover a range of additional plastic products, including single-use plastic plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups.

More details on the full list of products that could be banned and the timing of the consultation are expected in the coming weeks.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said there was a compelling environmental case for extending the ban on single use plastics and building on the UK's levy on the use of plastic bags.

"We've all seen the damage that plastic does to our environment," he said. "It is right that we put in place measures that will tackle the plastic carelessly strewn across our parks and green spaces and washed up on beaches.

"We have made progress to turn the tide on plastic, banning the supply of plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds, while our carrier bag charge has cut sales by 95 per cent in the main supermarkets.

"Now we are looking to go a step further as we build back greener. These plans will help us stamp out the unnecessary use of plastics that wreak havoc with our natural environment."

The government said the mooted ban could have a significant impact on plastic waste levels, given a previous analysis revealed that each person in England uses 18 single-use plastic plates and 37 single-use plastic items of cutlery each year.

The proposals were welcomed by Jo Morley, head of campaigns at anti-plastic waste NGO City to Sea. "We welcome the news that the government are taking steps to tackle some of the most polluting single-use items," she said. "This is a much-needed move, that we as campaigners have been calling for, along with thousands of our supporters and members of the public. We need now to take a leading role in banning unnecessary single-use plastics to see real benefits for the nation's and the world's wildlife."

The proposed ban forms part of a wider package of policies that are set to be delivered following the passage of the government's Environment Bill later this autumn.

Specifically, the legislation is set to enable the introduction of a new national Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers, establish more consistent recycling collections across different local authorities, and strengthen Extended Producer Responsibility rules to ensure companies cover more of the cost of recycling and disposing of their packaging. Moreover, the government is due to introduce a new plastic packaging tax from April 2022, set at £200 per tonne, on plastic packaging which does not meet a minimum threshold of at least 30 per cent recycled content.

The package of measures has been broadly welcomed by businesses and environmental groups, although campaigners have also voiced frustration at the repeated delays to the passage of the Environment Bill. In addition, campaign groups are continuing to call on the government to ensure its planned Deposit Return Scheme is as comprehensive as possible, covering a wide range of plastic, glass, and metal bottles and cans.

In related news, the Conservative Environment Network today welcomed news the government has tabled an amendment to the Environment Bill that will set a firm target to halt the decline in nature by 2030.

Tracey Crouch, MP, who is a member of the CEN Parliamentary Caucus, said she was "delighted" the government had backed the amendment.

"This has the potential to be the nature equivalent to our net zero target for greenhouse gas emissions, putting our efforts to address nature loss on a par with our world leading agenda to tackle climate change," she said. "Restoring our natural environment will create new jobs, help to tackle climate change, reduce flooding, and widen access to green spaces for the benefit of public health and wellbeing. This is another milestone in UK leadership on the environment."