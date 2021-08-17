Government touts 'hydrogen revolution' for greener heating, industry and transport

The government has offered the deepest glimpse yet of its vision for harnessing hydrogen to decarbonise the UK economy, today setting out its vision for a "twin track" approach that leaves the door open for production of the energy source from both renewable electricity and fossil fuels.

Touting a flurry of consultations today, it said a "booming, UK-wide" hydrogen economy could play a key role in replacing fossil fuels in energy intensive industries such as chemicals, oil refineries, and power, as well as in heavy transport such as shipping, heavy goods vehicles (HGVS) and trains.

Moreover, the government is continuing to back the potential widespread use of hydrogen to heat homes, with plans to conduct H2 heating trials over the coming years before making a final long-term decision over its future viability in 2026.

Sticking to its existing target for 5GW of hydrogen production capacity by 2030, the government indicated both 'green' and 'blue' forms of hydrogen would play a part in meeting growing demand for the energy source, which is increasingly seen as key to its net zero ambitions.

In order to scale up production, it said was minded to establish support scheme modelled on the Contracts for Difference (CfD) programme used successfully to drive down costs and boost capacity of offshore wind in the UK, and it is now seeking industry views on its specific design.

Scaling up hydrogen production in the UK could support over 9,000 jobs and unlock £4bn investment by the end of the decade, it said, rising to 100,000 jobs across a sector worth up to £13bn by 2050.

In addition, a further £105m funding has also been unveiled today across three programmes to help polluting industries to boost energy efficiency and switch to cleaner fuels such as hydrogen.

The announcements form part of the UK's first ever Hydrogen Strategy which is expected to be published in full later today after myriad delays, having been long sought after by the green economy to provide clarity and policy detail over the government's vision for the versatile fuel.

Between 20-35 per cent of the UK's energy consumption by 2050 could be hydrogen-based, and the new energy source could be critical to delivering net zero, potentially delivering emissions savings equivalent to the CO2 captured by 700 million trees by 2032, according to the government.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said today's announcement "marks the start of the UK's hydrogen revolution".

"This home-grown clean energy source has the potential to transform the way we power our lives and will be essential to tackling climate change and reaching net zero," he said. "With the potential to provide a third of the UK's energy in the future, our strategy positions the UK as first in the global race to ramp up hydrogen technology and seize the thousands of jobs and private investment that come with it."

The Strategy is designed to build on the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, which last year set targets for 5GW of hydrogen production capacity to be in operation across the UK by 2030, alongside an ambition to have the first 'hydrogen town' running on the low carbon gas for heating by the end of the decade. A £240m Net Zero Hydrogen Fund to support production plans was also announced, the design of which has been launched for consultation today.

Various business groups welcomed the long-awaited Strategy, but called for further detail on policies and standards to support the growth of the hydrogen sector.

Matthew Fell, chief policy director at the CBI, welcomed the Hydrogen Strategy as "a key milestone" and said the UK was "perfectly positioned" to capitalise on the opportunities provided by the energy source, hailing the launch of an action plan for the sector as key to boosting investor confidence.

However, he said companies would still be looking for the government "to provide detailed policies and standards for hydrogen production and application" in order to "truly capitalise on those large scale opportunities".

"With its cross-economy applications in the transition to net zero, firms will be looking to the government to make ambitious commitments on hydrogen testing and demonstration projects in the upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review - as well as clearly identifying its role in decarbonising the UK's heat system through the Heat and Buildings Strategy," he said. "As the countdown to COP26 continues, hydrogen is an area where the UK can lead by example on the global stage, showcasing the value of strong partnerships between government and the private sector on the road to reducing emissions."

Several groups also urged the government to ramp up its 5GW goal to a more ambitious overall target, and called for a greater focus on green rather than blue hydrogen. "The government must use the current consultation period to amend its plans and set out a clear ambition for green hydrogen," said RenewableUK's CEO Dan McGrail.

The Climate Change Committee has previously said that hydrogen could "make an important contribution" to the UK's net zero goals, by replacing natural gas…where electrification is not feasible" but that it is "not a silver bullet solution" for decarbonising the economy.

However, question marks remain over where hydrogen should be used, with some suggesting the fuel - for which supplies are short at present - should only be utilised to assist hard-to-decarbonise sectors such as steel, aviation and shipping, while others argue it could play a key role in heating homes.

Debate has also been raging over how hydrogen should be produced, with 'green' hydrogen made from renewable energy via a process called electrolysis regarded as the least carbon-intensive process, while concerns have been raised about the carbon impact of 'blue hydrogen' made from fossil fuels and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. Both forms, however, are likely to require significant investment in order to scale up production

But as expected, today's Hydrogen Strategy is due to set out a "twin track" approach to scaling up production of the fuel, with a focus on both green and blue hydrogen in order to meet the government's 5GW production capacity target for 2030.

However, the government has also today launched a consultation over developing a new UK standard for low carbon hydrogen in order to give certainty to producers and users that, at least when it is produced in the UK, hydrogen is consistent with net zero. A further hydrogen production strategy is expected to provide further detail next year, alongside a development plan setting out support for supply chain opportunities, skills and jobs in the nascent sector.

The government also plans to review the necessary network and storage infrastructure in order to help scale the technology.

It also said it would work with industry to assess the safety and technical feasibility of blending hydrogen into the existing gas supply, estimating this could deliver a seven per cent emissions reduction compared to fossil fuel gas. Further details are expected in the imminent Heat and Buildings Strategy.

Even so, the government said it would undertake a wider research and development testing programme over the coming years before taking a decision in 2026 on the role of hydrogen in decarbonising heat. "If a positive case is established, by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a significant role in heating people's homes and businesses," the government said.

Jess Ralston, an analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, said hydrogen held potential for boosting jobs and cleaning up heavy industry, but she said "questions remain over whether the government has truly grasped which areas will be most suitable for hydrogen use and which will not".

The case for hydrogen as a replacement for gas heating in homes and buildings remains "far from proven" she said. She also warned of lobbying from the fossil fuel industry for the government to place big bets on blue hydrogen that risk locking the country into gas power for years to come.

"Instead, focussing on green hydrogen could unlock the our full industrial potential, bringing with it lifelong jobs in places like the North East, supporting both the government's climate goals and its levelling up ambitions," she said.

The Hydrogen Strategy is just one of a raft of green policy plans promised by the government ahead of COP26 in November, with the Heat and Buildings Strategy expected to emerge in the coming weeks, as well as the Treasury's hotly anticipated Net Zero Review and Number 10's overarching Net Zero Strategy.