UK Hydrogen Strategy: The green economy reacts

BusinessGreen rounds up all the reaction from politicians, green business figures, NGOs, investors and think tanks to the government's long-awaited Hydrogen Strategy
It has finally arrived. After numerous delays, the government today published its hotly-anticipated Hydrogen Strategy - the UK's first - which offers a glimpse of its vision for scaling the nascent energy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial