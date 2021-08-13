Facilities management giant Mitie has this week pledged its estate will deliver net zero emissions by 2025, after announcing a roadmap which includes replacing gas heating systems with heat pumps, increasing its sourcing of renewable electricity, and driving down overall energy usage across its estate.

With a portfolio of more than UK 50 sites, Mitie has committed to operating four net zero properties by the end of the next financial year including offices and warehouses located in Birmingham, Glasgow, Nottingham, and East Hampshire.

From then, the company said it plans to reach net zero at 14 additional sites every year, achieving a fully decarbonised estate by 2025. The fresh commitment is part of Mitie's Plan Zero pledge to harness its expertise in facilities and energy management to achieve net zero carbon for its operational emissions by 2025.

Mitie expects to save at least 120,000 kWh of energy a year by implementing its roadmap, the equivalent to more than 26 tonnes of CO2 emissions or 49 return flights from London to New York.

Simon King, director of sustainability and social value at Mitie, said work to decarbonise the building sector was an essential part of the wider UK goal to hit net zero by 2050. "While there is often a lot of focus on the energy use of new buildings, given that 80 per cent of the sites that will be in use in 2050 have already built, the decarbonisation and retrofitting of existing commercial properties will be essential to helping the UK meet its net zero targets," he said. "We're proud to be leading by example not only with our commitment to have a fully net zero estate, but also by using our building management and sustainability expertise to cut the amount of energy we use in the first place."

Mitie has undertaken surveys of its entire estate to identify opportunities to make its buildings more energy efficient, including through upgrading to LED lighting, improving insulation, and replacing old heating and cooling systems with new, more efficient, equipment. The business said it would work with its landlords to make these investments wherever possible to reduce the amount of energy it uses.

The company will also roll-out a number of energy optimisation initiatives across its estate, it said. In addition to adjusting settings for heating and cooling systems, the company has established a new company-wide 'Carbon Conscious Comfort Policy', setting the optimum temperature and lighting levels that offer the best balance between employees' health and wellbeing and reducing energy use.

Mitie said its 'A to E' methodology, which takes businesses through each step of their decarbonisation journey, had already helped its customers to save more than 353,000 tonnes of carbon over the past decade through energy optimisations and decarbonisation solutions.

In February, Mitie announced a target for achieving net zero emissions across its entire supply chain by 2035 alongside a flurry of green goals covering electric vehicles, energy efficiency, and single-use plastic waste.