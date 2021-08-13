Good Energy slams 'opportunistic and hostile' takeover bid from Ecotricity

The battle for the control of one of the UK's leading green energy providers continues to rage, with Good Energy yesterday reiterating its firm rejection of rival Ecotricity's £60m takeover bid.

The latest statement follows a series of offers in recent months from Ecotricity, which already owns around a quarter of Good Energy and has been looking to snap up the remaining shares in its West Country rival, with its latest bid valuing the firm at around £59.5m.

Ecotricity argues there would be a "strategic merit" in combining the two companies, as it would enable them to better compete in the increasingly crowded green energy supply market, giving the expanded firm more scale as it works to build out greater renewable power capacity in the UK.

However, Ecotricity's offers have all been roundly rejected by Good Energy as "inadequate", with the latter firm arguing the size of the bid "fundamentally undervalues the group" and that bringing the two firms together under a single ownership would not be in the best interests of the company.

Yesterday Good Energy released another statement condemning the takeover bids from its rival as a "highly opportunistic and hostile offer".

Will Whitehorn, chair of Good Energy, urged his fellow board members to take no action in respect of the offer, describing Ecotricity as a "loss making competitor" and arguing the move could undermine the interests of customers and the wider push to slash UK greenhouse gas emissions.

"Such a takeover would deprive investors of the opportunity to support, and benefit from, Good Energy's future growth," Whitehorn said in a statement. "It would place the collective interests of our investors and customers in combatting the climate crisis into the hands of one individual."

Good Energy said it planned to publish its full response to the bids in due course, but that it wanted to reiterate its "unanimous and unequivocal rejection" of Ecotricity's offer.

It marks the latest in a long-running power battle between the two renewable energy suppliers, which are both based in the west of England.

In 2016 Dale Vince, founder and CEO of Ecotricity, snapped up a stake in Good Energy and attempted to gain a seat on its board. The move prompting a fierce war of words between the two companies, which saw the entrepreneur slam the rival outfit for its payments to a renewable development firm owned by the husband of Good Energy's then-CEO Juliet Davenport. The spat came just months after Good Energy lodged a complaint with the UK's advertising authority over Ecotricity's claim to be the UK's greenest energy supplier.

Davenport stepped down as CEO of Good Energy earlier this year, with former MoneySupermarket.com executive director Nigel Pocklington taking the reins of the pioneering energy company in May.

In his statement today, Whitehorn hailed the achievements of Good Energy as "a standalone business", arguing the firm had "developed momentum in building the next phase of people-powered climate action in the UK".

"Together with Zap-Map, the UK's leading EV charging mapping service, we give our investors a rare opportunity to take part in the fast-growing clean energy and transport market," he said.

In related news, the government is reportedly planning to crack down on greenwashing among energy suppliers, with a new consultation set to be launched within weeks on how to tighten rules governing price comparison websites for energy companies touting their green credentials, according to The Telegraph.