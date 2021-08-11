The government has this week launched a new consultation on plans for Local Nature Recovery Strategies, which will invite local communities to help map out how to enable the recovery of natural habitats in their area.

The consultation comes ahead of the anticipated passage of the Environment Bill this autumn, which lays out a raft of measures to protect the environment, including the adoption of legally binding targets for enhancing biodiversity and expanding tree cover in the UK.

The Local Nature Recovery Strategies form part of this package of measures and are designed to engage local communities in identifying where nature recovery, peatland restoration, and tree planting can take place as part of a national Nature Recovery Network (NRN). The NRN aims to create a network of wildlife-rich locations across England and restore 500,000 hectares of wildlife habitat outside of already protected areas in support of both the government's biodiversity targets and its net zero emissions goals.

"These Local Nature Recovery Strategies will be a key part of our green recovery and help kick-start the creation of over a million acres of joined up habitats which people can enjoy across the country," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow.

"I urge local authorities and public bodies alike to take part in our consultation and provide views. Once rolled out nationally, Local Nature Recovery Strategies will underpin the Nature Recovery Network - a flagship element of our 25 Year Environment Plan and a key mechanism for knitting these precious habitats together."

The government hopes the local strategies will also help curb flood risks and optimise peatland restoration for carbon capture so as to expand natural carbon sinks across the UK.

The consultation builds on successful pilot strategies that were introduced took place in Cornwall, Buckinghamshire, Greater Manchester, Northumberland and Cumbria, as part of a project overseen by Natural England.

"Restoring our natural world after years of decline will bring a wealth of benefits to people, our environment and our economy," said Natural England chair, Tony Juniper. "We're pleased to support today's consultation opening which will allow our partners to feed into how the Local Nature Recovery Strategies will run.

"Natural England has played a key role in developing the Local Nature Recovery Strategies, including running the pilots which used an evidence-based, locally led, collaborative approach. We look forward to the results of the consultation and then supporting rolling Local Nature Recovery Strategies out across England to help create a national Nature Recovery Network that allows nature to thrive for the benefit of people and wildlife."

In related news, last week the National Trust provided an update on a major restoration project near Manchester that has seen the addition of peat banks to degraded peatland that should improve the condition of the moorland and boost its carbon sequestration potential. The peat banks are already thought to have had an effect, creating a "giant sponge" that may have helped ensure flood-prone settlements at the bottom of the moor escaped damage during heavy storms earlier in the year.

The project at Holcombe Moor in the West Pennines saw volunteer conservationists build thousands of peat bunds over six months that allow water to pool behind them.

The work, which was supported by the National Trust, the Moors for the Future Partnership, Natural England, and the Holcombe Moor Commoners' Association, also involved the construction of 403 stone dams and 308 peat dams to further slow the flow of rainwater running off the plateau, while half a million sphagnum moss plugs were planted to create boggier habitats that hold moisture in the soil.

"If you imagine a giant sponge which is covered in thousands of small holes and can hold large quantities of water - that's what we're aiming for here," said Maddi Naish, rural surveyor at the National Trust. "The peat bunds stop rainwater rushing across and off the plateau and instead trap it on the moor, allowing special plants to thrive which help the peat to absorb carbon from the air.

"These interventions provide a range of other benefits too, including reducing flooding downstream, improving water quality and attracting rare wildlife, such as golden plover and dunlin which have declined in recent years. Peatlands only cover a tiny percentage of the world's land but are superheroes when it comes to storing carbon. We're just a stone's throw from a major city so it's incredible to think we live alongside a habitat that is rarer that rainforest globally, but which contributes so significantly to tackling climate change."

The project was funded by Defra and the Environment Agency, and Environment Minister Rebecca Pow welcomed the completion of the work. "Peatland restoration at Holcombe Moor is a shining example of innovative action being taken across the country to lock up carbon, store water and provide a home for rare wildlife," she said. "Ensuring peatlands in the West Pennines are healthy is important not just for local people and wildlife but also in reaching net zero by 2050, which is why we supported the Moor Carbon project with funding over the past three years, including Holcombe Moor."

