Nova Innovation handed £2m to advance tidal turbine manufacturing in Scotland

Nova Innovation has been awarded £2m from the Scottish Government to help develop advance tidal turbine manufacturing capacity, with a view to helping the domestic marine energy sector reach global markets, the tidal developer announced today.

The funding, awarded by the Scottish Enterprise agency, is earmarked to help develop the first European assembly line for Nova's VOLT - VOlume Manufacturing and Logistics for Tidal Energy - project.

The company - which designs, builds, and operates tidal turbines that generate electricity from the natural ebb and flow of the tide - said the funding would enable the firm to mass manufacture tidal turbines, in addition to trialling innovative techniques and tools to ship, deploy, and monitor turbines around the world.

Nova Innovation believes the global market for tidal energy could reach £126bn by 2050, arguing that development costs have already been falling rapidly as the industry scales up. It claims the technology already offers a competitive alternative to diesel generation in many markets, and that it could be cheaper than nuclear power by 2030.

Nova Innovation's turbines have been helping to power the Shetland grid for over five years, and the company said it has plans in place for its technology to be deployed in North America and mainland Europe.

Simon Forrest, the company's CEO, described the funding as "swift and high-impact", adding that it would assist the business in securing overseas contracts. "This support is significant and very welcome as it sees Nova and the wider sector shift onto an industrial footing," he said. "It is an endorsement of Nova's global ambition to transform the power of our seas into clean, predictable energy, empowering coastal communities all around the world."

The VOLT project aims to demonstrate what is required to efficiently scale up the production of tidal energy devices across the world by examining turbine performance, logistics for mass manufacture, and the development of new techniques to ensure cost-effective delivery of tidal turbines, according to the firm. It also aims to deliver an adaptable Remote Observation Platform (ROP) for rapid environmental monitoring of tidal energy sites.

Michael Matheson, the Scottish Government's Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, said: "With our abundant natural resources and expertise, Scotland is ideally-placed to harness the enormous global market for marine energy while helping deliver a net zero economy both here and across the world. That's why we are determined to help the sector grow and develop."