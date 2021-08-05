ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Innovation handed £2m to advance tidal turbine manufacturing in Scotland

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 05 August 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Nova Innovation
Image:

Credit: Nova Innovation

Scottish Government funding aimed at helping tidal turbine developer scale up manufacturing processes to serve growing global market

Nova Innovation has been awarded £2m from the Scottish Government to help develop advance tidal turbine manufacturing capacity, with a view to helping the domestic marine energy sector reach global markets, the tidal developer announced today.

The funding, awarded by the Scottish Enterprise agency, is earmarked to help develop the first European assembly line for Nova's VOLT - VOlume Manufacturing and Logistics for Tidal Energy - project.

The company - which designs, builds, and operates tidal turbines that generate electricity from the natural ebb and flow of the tide - said the funding would enable the firm to mass manufacture tidal turbines, in addition to trialling innovative techniques and tools to ship, deploy, and monitor turbines around the world.

Nova Innovation believes the global market for tidal energy could reach £126bn by 2050, arguing that development costs have already been falling rapidly as the industry scales up. It claims the technology already offers a competitive alternative to diesel generation in many markets, and that it could be cheaper than nuclear power by 2030. 

Nova Innovation's turbines have been helping to power the Shetland grid for over five years, and the company said it has plans in place for its technology to be deployed in North America and mainland Europe.

Simon Forrest, the company's CEO, described the funding as "swift and high-impact", adding that it would assist the business in securing overseas contracts. "This support is significant and very welcome as it sees Nova and the wider sector shift onto an industrial footing," he said. "It is an endorsement of Nova's global ambition to transform the power of our seas into clean, predictable energy, empowering coastal communities all around the world."

The VOLT project  aims to demonstrate what is required to efficiently scale up the production of tidal energy devices across the world by examining turbine performance, logistics for mass manufacture, and the development of new techniques to ensure cost-effective delivery of tidal turbines, according to the firm. It also aims to deliver an adaptable Remote Observation Platform (ROP) for rapid environmental monitoring of tidal energy sites.

Michael Matheson, the Scottish Government's Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, said: "With our abundant natural resources and expertise, Scotland is ideally-placed to harness the enormous global market for marine energy while helping deliver a net zero economy both here and across the world. That's why we are determined to help the sector grow and develop."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

BP announces wave of prospective deals for blue hydrogen in Teesside

Carbon labelling start up promises to help cut food emissions step by step

Most read
01

Nuclear: UK pushes forward with small advanced modular reactor program

29 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Revealed: UK supermarkets linked to beef suppliers driving illegal Amazon deforestation

31 July 2021 • 9 min read
03

The data is in: Renewables confirmed Britain's top power source in 2020 as fossil fuels continue slide

30 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

The Frying Scotsman? UK hybrid cars to reach EU market via vegetable oil-powered train

30 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Floating wind: Three Celtic Sea projects move forward in Crown Estate leasing process

29 July 2021 • 3 min read

More on Marine

Credit: Orbital Marine Power
Marine

'Major milestone': Orkney tidal turbine dubbed 'world's most powerful' connects to grid

The O2 tidal turbine in Orkney is expected to generate enough electricity to power 2,000 homes as well as supplying an onshore green hydrogen electrolyser

Bea Tridimas
clock 28 July 2021 • 2 min read
EDF's 4.1MW Burnfoot Hill wind farm in central Scotland
Energy

RenewableUK calls for introduction of 2030 green hydrogen and onshore wind goals

Dedicated goals for onshore and floating wind technologies, green hydrogen, and marine energy would drive investment in the sector and set example ahead of COP26 Summit, trade group argues

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 May 2021 • 5 min read
Credit: Orbital Marine Power
Marine

Orbital Marine Power launches 'world's most powerful tidal turbine'

New 2MW tidal turbine successfully launched from the Port of Dundee in major milestone for UK marine energy sector

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 April 2021 • 2 min read