BP announces wave of prospective deals for blue hydrogen in Teesside

A raft of companies have their signalled their interest in purchasing 'blue' hydrogen produced at BP's proposed production facility on Teesside, with the oil and gas giant today announcing several prospective offtake agreements.

BP today said it had signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with CF Fertilisers, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sembcorp Energy UK, and sustainable aviation fuel developer Alfanar that see them become potential purchasers of hydrogen produced at the H2Teesside project, the plans for which were first unveiled in March.

The facility, which would use a process known as Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) alongside carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to produce low carbon hydrogen from fossil fuel gas, aims to ramp up capacity to 1GW of the versatile fuel by the end of the decade. BP envisages roughly two million tonnes of carbon dioxide emitted during the production process being captured and sent for storage from the project annually by 2030.

The energy giant said the prospective deals announced today would take the government a major step closer towards its target for 5GW of hydrogen production capacity across the UK by 2030.

Hydrogen is increasingly seen as a key fuel and technology for decarbonising a range of 'hard to abate' sectors and processes, from heavy transport such as shipping, aviation, and trucks, to energy storage, and potentially even home heating.

However, views differ over the best means of meeting future demand for hydrogen, as the versatile fuel can be produced via zero carbon eletrolysis using renewable energy - known as 'green' hydrogen - or via 'blue' hydrogen, which is produced using fossil fuels with the resulting carbon emissions then captured for storage. Some argue the UK should focus on producing green hydrogen to support its net zero ambitions, given carbon capture and storage technologies are yet to deployed at scale. Others contend that the sheer size of demand for hydrogen means that blue hydrogen is likely to have a key role to play in the net zero transition.

Louise Jacobsen Plutt, BP's senior vice president of hydrogen and CCUS, said the announcement demonstrated the diverse range of companies and industries that can benefit from hydrogen.

"Teesside has all the attributes of a world-class clean hydrogen hub - the right natural resources, concentrated demand, potential for hydrogen storage and pipelines, ample access to CCUS and the right skills base," she said. "While the impact of investments may be felt most acutely in the north-east, the decarbonisation benefit of H2Teesside is expected to be felt countrywide. Ultimately, these MoUs show how supply and demand can work together to accelerate the growth and delivery of a hydrogen economy."

CF Fertilisers, one of the largest global producers of ammonia and ammonia-based fertiliser products, is considering the use of blue hydrogen as fuel to reduce hard to abate combustion emissions at its Billingham plant, according to BP.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, meanwhile, is scoping the possibility of using blue hydrogen for its methyl methacrylate production plant in Teesside, and Sembcorp Energy UK is looking to develop hydrogen infrastructure to enable hydrogen supply to third parties, the firm said.

Finally, Afanar Company has signed an MoU as to explore how to secure a supply of hydrogen for its planned waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant, which is also currently under development in Teesside.

BP has also signed initial MoUs to scope the supply of hydrogen to chemicals manufacturer Venator and gas distributor Northern Gas Networks.