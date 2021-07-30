Sky achieves 100 per cent renewable electricity target

Sky's offices, retail stores and journalism hubs across the world are now powered solely by clean power, with the media giant today announcing it has reached its 100 per cent renewable electricity target.

Sky, which has a target to become a net zero business by 2030, said delivering on the renewable power goal for 2020 had cut its Scope 1 and 2 greenhoues gas emissions by 22.7 per cent from its 2018 baseline under its Science-Based Targets initiative- approved climate strategy.

In line with RE100 reporting standards, where existing contracts cannot be changed or influenced, Sky said it had purchased traceable renewable energy certificates aligned to the location it generates, and then retired them from the market in the same year as the energy is used. The company has also set the a target to generate at least 20 per cent of its own electricity on all new buildings and large refurbishments.

Sky Group director for 'bigger picture, Fiona Ball, said the achievement announced today would help the firm to to take a climate leadership role within its sector, as more media companies eye their own 2030 emissions targets.

"Transparently sharing data on our net zero transition is central to Sky's approach," she said. "We know that business can accelerate the journey to a zero-carbon future by sharing knowledge, learnings and data as freely and widely as possible."

However, the company's value chain emissions remain a significant challenge to tacke. Sky today published the reporting methodology for slashing its Scope 3 emissions, which are responsible for 98 per cent of its value chain emissions and includes the use of Sky products in customers' homes and the emissions of its supply chain.

The company says that, while Scope 3 calculations commonly rely on estimated approaches, it is working with suppliers and industry peers to replace estimates with primary data with the goal of using more accurate tracking and reporting to accelerate progress to net zero.

"We have published our Scope 3 reporting methodology to enable others to go on the journey with us, because net zero won't be achieved by individuals but through collective action," Ball said.