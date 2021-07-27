Coastal carbon capture and biodiversity projects secure £9.2m marine research funding

Research projects aiming to boost biodiversity, capture greenhouse gas emissions and protect coastal environments are among those receiving a share of £9.2m funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the country's largest public funder of research.

The UKRI yesterday announced funding support for six projects over the next five years as part of its that its Sustainable Management of UK Marine Resources research programme, which aims to cultivate a sustainable future for coastal environments and communities by strengthening the marine economy and protecting the surrounding ecosystems.

The UK marine economy, which includes both recreational and industrial activity on the UK coasts and waters, is worth an estimated £48bn per year, according to UKRI, but it warned that coastal communities face a triple threat from climate change, pollution and decreasing biodiversity.

The funding announcement came as over 7,000 marine and climate scientists, human rights experts and NGOs published signed an open letter urging world leaders to pay greater attention to ocean protection. The letter accompanies a new report from the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) which claims carbon captured in marine ecosystems, such as mangroves and seagrasses, could store up to 200 million tonnes of CO2 emissions each year if properly incorporated into climate policy.

Welcoming the UKRI funding yesterday, Defra Environment Minister Rebecca Pow, said coastal communities, marine habitats and wildlife across the UK were "all facing increased pressure from the impacts of climate change".

"Whether looking at the role of seagrasses to capture carbon or identifying behaviour changes to create a sustainable future, this latest investment from UKRI will further develop our understanding of the role nature can play in tackling the biggest challenge of our generation," she said.

Research projects to have won backing under the programme stretch across all four corners of the UK, including work looking at the restoration of seagrass, which captures greenhouses gases and supports wildlife, and green solutions to flooding and coastal erosion.

Other research projects include studies into the wellbeing and resilience of coastal communities and environments, enhancing the sustainability of fisheries, and using marine spatial planning to address climate change.

"This research not only fits in with the Scottish Government's work to address the twin challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change, but it will also help develop our understanding of how we can sustainably grow our coastal communities and marine sectors through the blue economy," said Mairi Gougeon, Secretary of Rural Affairs for the Scottish government. "While the research will bring benefits across the UK, I am pleased that Scottish scientists will be involved in two projects which will look at using marine spatial planning to address the effects of climate change, and to understand the different values marine resources have in the UK, with Shetland as a case study."

The research projects have been funded by two of UKRI's research councils - the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) - while further support is being provided by the UKRI's government-funded Strategic Priorities Fund.