ADVERTISEMENT

Research: Limiting global warming to 2C could create eight million green energy jobs

Bea Tridimas
clock 27 July 2021 • 3 min read
Green transition offers huge potential for job creation | Credit: iStock
Image:

Green transition offers huge potential for job creation | Credit: iStock

Putting world on path to 'well below' 2C temperature goal in the Paris Agreement could create millions of green jobs worldwide, offsetting losses in fossil fuel sector, research estimates

Limiting global warming below the Paris Agreement temperature target of 2C would create around eight million jobs worldwide by 2050, research published in the journal One Earth estimates. 

Renewables are set to make up the vast majority of jobs in the global energy sector over the next three decades, and the report published last week estimates that by 2050, jobs in the energy sector could increase from 18 million today to 26 million if the world meets the higher 2C temperture target.

Under current policy scenario, however - which would see the world blast far over the temperature limits set out in the Paris Agreement - the report predicts energy jobs would increase by only three million to 21 million jobs by 2050.

Of the total energy jobs in 2050, 84 per cent would be in renewable energy, 11 per cent in fossil fuels and five per cent in nuclear energy, if the world moves onto a 2C pathway, the report estimates. The scenario projects major job gains in solar and wind, predicting around 7.7 million jobs in these technologies by 2050, with about 36 per cent of new jobs in the energy sector dedicated to manufacturing solar and wind.

These job gains would act to compensate for the job losses in fossil fuels, as the energy sources are replaced by low-carbon alternatives in the bid to limit global warming to under two degrees, it explains.

The impact of the green energy transition on energy jobs varies significantly worldwide, however. The report creates a dataset of job footprints in over 50 countries and across 11 energy technologies, combined with an integrated assessment model that measures the impact of climate targets on energy jobs and technologies.

It finds that, while most countries will see an increase in energy sector jobs, China would lose jobs by up to 39 per cent, mostly due to the decrease in demand for coal mining. Other countries such as Canada, Australia and Mexico, which are heavy fossil-fuel exporters, could also suffer net job losses.

The highest gains in jobs could be seen in the Middle East, North Africa and United States with increases of one million jobs by 2050. And while it expects there would be overall job increases in the European Union, the report explains that exact percentages depend on where the policy changes are made.

"Climate policies are often pitted against job losses in national politics; however, our results show that, while the majority of fossil fuel jobs could be lost as those sectors decline in 'well below' 2C, in many parts of the world (although not all), these jobs could be offset by gains in renewable energy jobs," the research states. "In particular, there would be a large expansion of renewable manufacturing jobs, which could lead to competition to attract and expand solar and wind industries. This is an important finding as current fossil fuel dependent countries with substantial fossil fuel extraction jobs who face job losses in sectors like coal mining or others could promote the domestic renewable energy equipment manufacturing sector to create a large number of domestic jobs."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

'Woefully inadequate': Report warns global oil and gas industry set to thwart chances of a 1.5C world

22 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

Report: Food waste crisis worse than thought, as farm waste tops one billion tonnes

21 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

Tesla to open up global charging point network to all EV brands

26 July 2021 • 3 min read
05

Octopus Renewables snaps up independent distribution network operator Eclipse

22 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Skills

​​Inside the war for ESG talent
Skills

​​Inside the war for ESG talent

Joel Makower investigates the intensifying competition for sustainability talent

Joel Makower, GreenBiz.com
clock 23 July 2021 • 12 min read
Sustainability officer tops list of jobs generating most buzz online
Skills

Sustainability officer tops list of jobs generating most buzz online

Renewables engineer and corporate sustainability officer revealed to be among the 10 most discussed jobs online, according to new analysis from Open University

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 July 2021 • 2 min read
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and Labour MP Clive Lewis are co-chairs of the All Party Parliamentary Group on a Green New Deal in the UK
Politics

'Moonshot moment': UK MPs join Global Alliance for a Green New Deal

Labour MP Clive Lewis and Caroline Lucas of the Green Party join lawmakers from US, Brazil, EU and Costa Rica in new global climate justice campaign

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 July 2021 • 3 min read