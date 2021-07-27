Research: Limiting global warming to 2C could create eight million green energy jobs

Limiting global warming below the Paris Agreement temperature target of 2C would create around eight million jobs worldwide by 2050, research published in the journal One Earth estimates.

Renewables are set to make up the vast majority of jobs in the global energy sector over the next three decades, and the report published last week estimates that by 2050, jobs in the energy sector could increase from 18 million today to 26 million if the world meets the higher 2C temperture target.

Under current policy scenario, however - which would see the world blast far over the temperature limits set out in the Paris Agreement - the report predicts energy jobs would increase by only three million to 21 million jobs by 2050.

Of the total energy jobs in 2050, 84 per cent would be in renewable energy, 11 per cent in fossil fuels and five per cent in nuclear energy, if the world moves onto a 2C pathway, the report estimates. The scenario projects major job gains in solar and wind, predicting around 7.7 million jobs in these technologies by 2050, with about 36 per cent of new jobs in the energy sector dedicated to manufacturing solar and wind.

These job gains would act to compensate for the job losses in fossil fuels, as the energy sources are replaced by low-carbon alternatives in the bid to limit global warming to under two degrees, it explains.

The impact of the green energy transition on energy jobs varies significantly worldwide, however. The report creates a dataset of job footprints in over 50 countries and across 11 energy technologies, combined with an integrated assessment model that measures the impact of climate targets on energy jobs and technologies.

It finds that, while most countries will see an increase in energy sector jobs, China would lose jobs by up to 39 per cent, mostly due to the decrease in demand for coal mining. Other countries such as Canada, Australia and Mexico, which are heavy fossil-fuel exporters, could also suffer net job losses.

The highest gains in jobs could be seen in the Middle East, North Africa and United States with increases of one million jobs by 2050. And while it expects there would be overall job increases in the European Union, the report explains that exact percentages depend on where the policy changes are made.

"Climate policies are often pitted against job losses in national politics; however, our results show that, while the majority of fossil fuel jobs could be lost as those sectors decline in 'well below' 2C, in many parts of the world (although not all), these jobs could be offset by gains in renewable energy jobs," the research states. "In particular, there would be a large expansion of renewable manufacturing jobs, which could lead to competition to attract and expand solar and wind industries. This is an important finding as current fossil fuel dependent countries with substantial fossil fuel extraction jobs who face job losses in sectors like coal mining or others could promote the domestic renewable energy equipment manufacturing sector to create a large number of domestic jobs."