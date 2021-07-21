Sustainability officer tops list of jobs generating most buzz online

Renewables engineer and corporate sustainability officer revealed to be among the 10 most discussed jobs online, according to new analysis from Open University
Analysis of tens of thousands of social media posts on LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram has revealed that sustainability officer and renewables engineer are among the jobs generating...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial