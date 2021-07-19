Survey: UK public favours stronger policies to combat nature crisis

Governments and businesses should have higher responsibility for protecting and enhancing nature, according to survey of UK adults

Most of the UK public believe neither the government nor businesses are doing enough to protect the natural environment, and that stronger interventionist policies rather than consumer nudges and incentives are needed to tackle the biodiversity crisis, survey findings released today suggest.

A Savanta ComRes poll of 2,000 UK adults carried out in March found just 28 per cent of the UK public believe the government is doing enough to protect the natural world, while just 32 per cent believe councils and 23 per cent believe devolved governments are taking sufficient steps.

Businesses also performed poorly in the survey - although they enjoyted slightly more support than government - with just 44 per cent of the public believing companies are doing enough to tackle the biodiversity crisis. In contrast, charities and voluntary groups were thought to be doing enough by 62 per cent of those polled.

Between 50 per cent and 60 per cent of those polled therefore felt governments at all levels in the UK have high levels of responsibility for protecting and enhancing the environment - more so than businesses, which just 37 per cent felt should have high levels of responsibility.

The survey, which was commissioned by liberal conservative think tank Bright Blue with support from environmental consultancy WSP, also signalled significant support for interventionist policies to help protect the environment, rather than 'nudge' policies aimed at influencing consumer behaviour.

A clear majority of respondents - 59 per cent - said they preferred bans on products that are harmful to the natural environment, in comparison to 41 per cent favouring financial incentives from governments for individuals to make sustainable choices, the survey found. There was also greater support for product bans among respondents over the age of 55 than those aged 18-34.

The survey also suggests the UK public is marginally more likely to support the introduction of minimum product standards to protect the environment than mandatory product labelling, with 70 per cent favouring the former and 67 per cent favouring the latter.

Report author Patrick Hall, senior research fellow at Bright Blue, said the survey suggested the public expected the government and its agencies play a greater role in enabling nature conservation than they do at present and introduce stronger, more interventionist environmental policies.

"The public marginally favours more interventionist policies for the protection of the natural environment over those which are financially incentivising," he added. "The public want to see higher fines for littering, minimum product standards, mandatory product labelling, and bans on non-recyclable black plastic and non-flushable wet wipes."

With regards to overseas policies, the survey also found majority support for using UK trade and aid to boost environmental protection efforts abroad. Just under 60 per cent voiced support for limiting overseas aid to countries and initiatives which fail to protect the natural environment, while 55 per cent back using trade agreements - such as through conservation clauses - to enhance the natural world.

Existing government policies such as introducing a 'biodiversity net gain' principle for new buildings and housing developments, and targeting the protection of 30 per cent of the UK's land by 2030, also secured significant support from survey respondents, with 74 per cent and 75 per cent backing the respective policies.

Responding to the survey findings, Environment Secretary George Eustice claimed the government's flagship Environment Bill would "deliver the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on earth".

"It is vital we build back greener from the pandemic and address the twin challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss to protect and improve the environment for future generations," he added. "Our Environment Bill will deliver the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on earth, including a new world-leading target on species populations which will drive action to halt the decline of nature and wildlife. We will also establish 30,000 hectares more woodland every year until the end of this Parliament and are working hard to protect 30 per cent of the UK's land by 2030."